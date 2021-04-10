Ski Report

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Lutsen Mountains – Wed 3:37p spring snow machine groomed 12 – 20 base 26 of 62 trails 42% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last Day.

ROCKIES=

Colorado=

Arapahoe Basin – Wed 5:32a spring snow 51 – 51 base 117 of 147 trails 81% open, 1195 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Aspen Mountain – Wed 6:14a spring snow 42 – 47 base 75 of 76 trails 99% open, 673 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Apr 18: Last day.

Beaver Creek – Wed 5:45a packed powder machine groomed 45 – 45 base 86 of 150 trails 57% open, 1129 acres, 12 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p; Apr 11: Last day.

Breckenridge – Wed 4:43a machine groomed 53 – 53 base 175 of 187 trails 94% open, 2703 acres, 32 of 35 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p May 31: Last day.

Cooper – Wed 5:24a spring snow machine groomed 20 – 35 base 55 of 59 trails, 93% open 464 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Copper Mountain – Wed 6:22a spring snow machine groomed 39 – 39 base 140 of 158 trails 89% open, 21 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 25: Last day.

Echo Mountain – Wed 11:42a spring snow machine groomed 20 – 20 base 8 of 8 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p; Apr 11: Last day.

Eldora – Wed 5:56a machine groomed 50 – 50 base 65 of 65 trails, 100% open 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Granby Ranch – Wed 7:23a machine groomed 18 – 18 base 15 of 41 trails 37% open, 1 of 5 lifts, Sat/Sun: 12p-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Irwin – Wed 8:59a spring snow 67 – 67 base Mon-Fri: 8a-5p Sat/Sun: 8a-5p.

Keystone – Wed 6:23a machine groomed 49 – 49 base 92 of 129 trails 71% open, 1755 acres, 15 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 11: Last day.

Loveland – Wed 4:50a powder machine groomed 55 – 55 base 84 of 94 trails 89% open, 1631 acres, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Monarch – Wed 5:44a spring snow machine groomed 48 – 48 base 62 of 64 trails, 97% open 776 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Purgatory – Wed 9:03a spring snow machine groomed 42 – 51 base 50 of 105 trails 48% open, 1099 acres, 2 of 12 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 18: Last day.

Silverton Mountain – Wed 6:45a spring snow 59 – 59 base 69 of 69 trails 100% open, 1 of 1 lift Open Thu-Sun.

Snowmass – Wed 6:13a spring snow 49 – 67 base 88 of 93 trails, 95% open 2762 acres, 20 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Apr 25: Last day.

Steamboat – Wed 7:12a spring snow machine groomed 64 – 64 base 164 of 169 trails 97% open, 2887 acres, 12 of 18 lifts, sm Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Vail – Wed 5:48a packed powder machine groomed 44 – 44 base 133 of 195 trails, 68% open 2632 acres, 15 of 31 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Winter Park – Wed 7:19a spring snow machine groomed 71 – 71 base 138 of 168 trails 83% open, 2397 acres, 19 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Montana=

Big Sky – Wed 5:35a packed powder machine groomed 52 – 77 base 284 of 317 trails 90% open, 5522 acres, 28 of 36 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Montana Snowbowl – Wed 7:43a machine groomed 34 – 74 base 25 of 40 trails 63% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p; Apr 11: Last day.

Red Lodge – Wed 6:10a spring snow machine groomed 43 – 55 base 67 of 70 trails 96% open, 1564 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last day.

Whitefish – Wed 6:22a spring snow machine groomed 20 – 94 base 88 of 113 trails 76% open, 2300 acres, 8 of 14 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-8:30p Sat: 9a-8:30p; Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Utah=

Alta – Wed 6:15a packed powder machine groomed 99 – 99 base 95 of 116 trails, 82% open 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4:30p; Apr 18: Last day.

Brian Head – Wed 6:18a machine groomed 41 – 41 base 70 of 71 trails 99% open, 11 of 12 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-4p Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9:30a-9p Sun: 9:30a-4:30p; Apr 18: Last day.

Brighton – Wed 6:19a packed powder machine groomed 78 – 78 base 66 of 66 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p Apr 18: Last day.

Deer Valley – Wed 7:33a machine groomed 48 – 48 base 91 of 103 trails 88% open, 2005 acres, 19 of 21 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Park City – Wed 5:48a spring snow machine groomed 45 – 53 base 222 of 341 trails 65% open, 5022 acres, 31 of 41 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last day.

Powder Mountain – Wed 5:49a machine groomed 35 – 45 base 70 of 154 trails 45% open, 2000 acres, 7 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Snowbasin – Wed 6:20a machine groomed 75 – 75 base 74 of 106 trails 70% open, 18 miles, 2075 acres, 5 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Snowbird – Wed 5:46a machine groomed 84 – 84 base 136 of 169 trails 80% open, 11 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Solitude – Wed 7:18a variable machine groomed 64 – 64 base 72 of 82 trails, 88% open 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Wyoming=

Grand Targhee – Wed 7:35a spring snow machine groomed 97 – 97 base 95 of 95 trails 100% open, 45 miles, 2602 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last day.

Jackson Hole – Wed 7:05a spring snow machine groomed 23 – 85 base 112 of 133 trails 84% open, 13 of 13 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Snowy Range – Wed 4:34a 2 new spring snow machine groomed 94 – 101 base 33 of 33 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Grand Targhee XC – Wed 7:37a spring snow machine groomed 97 – 97 base 5 of 5 trails 9 miles Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

PACIFIC SOUTH=

Arizona=

Arizona Snowbowl – Wed 6:42a machine groomed 52 – 52 base 36 of 55 trails 65% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

California=

Alpine Meadows – Wed 6:23a machine groomed 55 – 102 base 92 of 103 trails 89% open, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Bear Mountain – Wed 6:06a machine groomed 10 – 12 base 17 of 30 trails 57% open, 6 of 12 lifts, Sat/Sun:8:30a-4p; Apr 11: Last Day.

Bear Valley – Wed 8:57a machine groomed 67 – 67 base 56 of 75 trails 75% open, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Boreal – Wed 8:29a machine groomed 72 – 72 base 29 of 35 trails, 83% open 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p; Apr 18: Last day.

China Peak – Wed 6:12a machine groomed 50 – 50 base 14 of 54 trails 26% open, 3 of 11 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-3p; Apr 11: Last Day.

Dodge Ridge – Wed 5:55a packed powder machine groomed 31 – 42 base 59 of 67 trails 88% open, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Donner Ski Ranch – Wed 6:13a variable machine groomed 28 – 30 base 88% open 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Heavenly – Wed 6:21a spring snow machine groomed 35 – 61 base 84 of 97 trails, 90% open 7 miles, 4303 acres, 18 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Homewood – Wed 11:18a spring snow machine groomed 28 – 53 base 41 of 67 trails 61% open, 1000 acres, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last day.

June – Wed 10:04a spring snow machine groomed 72 – 72 base 34 of 43 trails, 79% open 6 of 6 lifts, Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Kirkwood – Wed 6:22a spring snow machine groomed 55 – 70 base 85 of 86 trails 100% open, 4 miles, 2300 acres, 11 of 15 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last day.

Mammoth – Wed 10:33a machine groomed 50 – 80 base 153 of 154 trails 99% open, 24 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mountain High – Wed 6:01a spring snow machine groomed 12 – 24 base 10 of 59 trails 17% open, 2 of 14 lifts, Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Mt Shasta – Wed 8:46a spring snow machine groomed 42 – 42 base 15 of 32 trails 47% open, 215 acres, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-5p; Sat: 9a-5p Sun: 9a-4p.

Northstar – Wed 5:44a machine groomed 18 – 56 base 99 of 100 trails 99% open, 2944 acres, 13 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sierra at Tahoe – Wed 7:16a machine groomed 35 – 81 base 42 of 46 trails 91% open, 2000 acres, 7 of 14 lifts, Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Snow Summit – Wed 12:17p spring snow machine groomed 12 – 12 base 15 of 32 trails 45% open, 10 of 15 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Snow Valley – Wed 1:13p machine groomed 12 – 36 base 9 of 30 trails 30% open, 3 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 18: Last day.

Soda Springs – Wed 8:31a machine groomed 72 – 72 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon, Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Squaw Valley – Wed 6:22a machine groomed 26 – 85 base 126 of 158 trails 80% open, 16 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sugar Bowl – Wed 5:58a spring snow machine groomed 46 – 91 base 103 of 103 trails 100% open, 10 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Tahoe Donner – Wed 8:36a machine groomed 54 – 54 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; April 11: Last day.

Tamarack Lodge Resort XC – Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 5 – 30 base 1717 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Diamond Peak – Wed 3:06p machine groomed 30 – 50 base 23 of 31 trails 74% open, 655 acres, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nevada=

Lee Canyon – Wed 6:55a machine groomed 15 – 15 base 2 of 30 trails, 7% open 1 of 3 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 18: Last day.

California=

Mt Rose – Wed 7:21a machine groomed 25 – 55 base 50 of 65 trails, 77% open 1200 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

PACIFIC NORTH=

Idaho=

Bogus Basin – Wed 6:00a machine groomed 48 – 53 base 72 of 82 trails, 2600 acres 7 of 10 lifts, 88% open, Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Sat/Sun; Apr 18: Last day.

Brundage – Wed 5:15a machine groomed 49 – 89 base 67 of 67 trails, 25 miles 1920 acres, 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last Day.

Lookout Pass – Wed 1:08p 4 new spring snow machine groomed 70 – 100 base 38 of 38 trails 560 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Schweitzer – Wed 12:00p variable machine groomed 41 – 87 base 92 of 92 trails, 2900 acres 9 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Silver Mountain – Wed 6:36a 4 new machine groomed 84 – 92 base 59 of 80 trails 4 of 7 lifts, 74% open, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun:Apr 18: Last day.

Sun Valley – Wed 6:03a spring snow machine groomed 39 – 69 base 62 of 128 trails 6 of 17 lifts, 48% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Oregon=

Hoodoo – Wed 7:02a machine groomed 89 – 89 base 36 of 40 trails, 5 of 5 lifts 90% open, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last Day.

Mt Ashland – Wed 12:02p machine groomed 42 – 62 base 36 of 44 trails 4 of 5 lifts, 100% open, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun:Apr 18: Last day.

Mt Bachelor – Wed 6:36a machine groomed 93 – 112 base 121 of 121 trails 4323 acres, 10 of 15 lifts, 65% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Meadows – Wed 5:32a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 146 – 204 base 87 of 87 trails 8 of 12 lifts, 70% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Skibowl – Wed 8:04a machine groomed 65 – 88 base 65 of 65 trails 5 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Sat/Sun: 12p-8p; Open Sat/Sun;.

Timberline – Wed 7:08a 1 new machine groomed 183 – 183 base 5 of 9 lifts 56% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Willamette Pass – Wed 8:08a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 3 of 6 lifts, 50% open Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Washington=

49 Degrees North – Wed 5:08a machine groomed 50 – 105 base 82 of 89 trails 5 of 7 lifts, 92% open, Mon/Tue, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Tue Apr 11: Last Day.

Crystal Mountain – Wed 12:13p 2 new variable machine groomed 135 – 135 base 83 of 85 trails, 2600 acres, 11 of 11 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mission Ridge – Wed 6:29a machine groomed 45 – 54 base 56 of 56 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 25: Last Day.

Mt Baker – Wed 5:12a 11 new powder machine groomed 207 – 217 base 38 of 38 trails 8 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Mt Spokane – Wed 7:14a machine groomed 55 – 104 base 55 of 58 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 95% open, Sat: 9a-4p Sun: 9a-1p; Apr 11: Last day.

Stevens Pass – Wed 7:21a 11 new machine groomed 150 – 150 base 41 of 77 trails 11 of 14 lifts, 71% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Summit at Snoqualmie – Wed 6:23a powder machine groomed 114 – 114 base 27 of 83 trails 4 of 26 lifts, 33% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-5p;; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Apr 18: Last day Open Sat/Sun after Apr 11.

Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental – Wed 7:32a 8 new machine groomed 135 – 252 base 17 of 24 trails, 2 of 5 lifts, 71% open, Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 18: Last day.

White Pass – Wed 7:41a 3 new machine groomed 79 – 146 base 40 of 47 trails 8 of 8 lifts, 85% open, Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.

CANADA=

British Columbia=

Cypress Mountain – Wed 6:33a powder machine groomed 108 – 209 base 13 of 53 trails 25% open, 1 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Fairmont Hot Springs – Wed 6:35a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 9 of 14 trails 64% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Apr 11: Last day.

Fernie Alpine – Wed 7:49a 5 new variable machine groomed 31 – 90 base 74 of 142 trails 52% open, 5 of 10 lifts Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Grouse Mountain – Wed 8:53a 11 new machine groomed 150 – 195 base 33 of 33 trails, 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 1p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Hudson Bay – Wed 8:14a machine groomed 61 – 72 base 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p; Open Sat/Sun.

Kicking Horse – Wed 3:28a powder machine groomed 85 – 178 base 128 of 129 trails 99% open, 4 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Kimberley – Wed 4:09a machine groomed 38 – 43 base 75 of 80 trails, 94% open 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p/5:30p-8:30p.

Mount Seymour – Wed 8:47a 13 new machine groomed 159 – 224 base 31 of 40 trails 78% open, 3 of 5 lifts Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p; Apr 11: Last day.

Powder King – Wed 4:45a 10 new machine groomed 73 – 163 base 37 of 37 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon/Thu-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Mon.

Quebec=

Bromont – Closed for Snow Sports

Le Massif – Wed 6:14a spring snow machine groomed 21 – 21 base 30 of 53 trails, 57% open 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:15p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:15p; Apr 11: Last day.

Mont Orford – Closed for Snow Sports

Mont Sainte Anne – Wed 6:12a spring snow machine groomed 6 – 12 base 17 of 71 trails 24% open, 17 miles, 150 acres, 5 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Sutton – Closed for Snow Sports

Sommet Saint Sauveur – Wed 11:50a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 7 of 40 trails 18% open, 3 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Tremblant – Wed 7:36a spring snow machine groomed 24 – 24 base 33 of 102 trails, 32% open 304 acres, 7 of 14 lifts Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p; Apr 11: Last day.

Val D Irene – Closed for Snow Sports

versant Avila – Closed for Snow Sports

Alberta=

Banff Norquay – Wed 8:22a 3 new wet snow machine groomed 53 – 53 base 56 of 60 trails 93% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Castle Mountain – Wed 5:48a 2 new powder machine groomed 31 – 85 base 90 of 95 trails 95% open, 3300 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-5p Apr 11: Last Day.

Lake Louise – Wed 6:01a 2- 2 new spring snow machine groomed 60 – 75 base 152 of 160 trails 95% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Marmot Basin – Wed 8:50a packed powder machine groomed 62 – 62 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nakiska – Wed 9:40a 4 new machine groomed 51 – 51 base 72 of 79 trails 91% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 25: Last day.

Sunshine Village – Wed 6:16a 7 new powder machine groomed 89 – 352 base 127 of 145 trails, 88% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

ALASKA=

Alaska=

Alyeska Resort – Wed 4:46a machine groomed 50 – 131 base 12 of 76 trails 16% open, 5 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 11a-6p; Sat/Sun: 11a-6p.

Eaglecrest – Wed 6:52a 5 new machine groomed 85 – 170 base 34 of 36 trails 94% open, 4 of 4 lifts Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun; Apr 18: Last Day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51