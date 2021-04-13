Ski Report

Lutsen Mountains – Closed for Snow Sports

ROCKIES=

Colorado=

Arapahoe Basin – Wed 5:26a 1 new spring snow machine groomed 50 – 50 base 119 of 147 trails, 82% open, 1196 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Aspen Mountain – Wed 5:14a spring snow 40 – 45 base 74 of 76 trails 97% open, 668 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Apr 18: Last day.

Beaver Creek – Closed for Snow Sports

Breckenridge – Wed 4:55a machine groomed 51 – 51 base 164 of 187 trails 88% open, 2571 acres, 32 of 35 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p May 31: Last day.

Cooper – Wed 5:10a 1 new spring snow machine groomed 20 – 35 base 41 of 59 trails 69% open, 400 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 18: Last day.

Copper Mountain – Wed 5:52a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 119 of 158 trails 75% open, 2063 acres, 18 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 25: Last day.

Echo Mountain – Wed 9:39a spring snow machine groomed 20 – 20 base 8 of 8 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Tue: 10a-5p; Wed-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p; Apr 18: Last day.

Eldora – Wed 5:58a 1 new machine groomed 50 – 50 base 62 of 65 trails 95% open, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Granby Ranch – Closed for Snow Sports

Irwin – Wed 8:59a spring snow 67 – 67 base Mon-Fri: 8a-5p Sat/Sun: 8a-5p.

Keystone – Closed for Snow Sports

Loveland – Wed 4:58a 2 new powder machine groomed 54 – 54 base 84 of 94 trails 89% open, 1631 acres, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Monarch – Closed for Snow Sports

Purgatory – Reopen 04/17 machine groomed 40 – 45 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun Apr 18: Last day.

Silverton Mountain – Wed Reopen 04/16 spring snow 59 – 59 base 69 of 69 trails, 100% open, 1 of 1 lift Open Thu-Sun; Apr 18: Last day.

Snowmass – Wed 5:14a spring snow 48 – 64 base 84 of 93 trails, 90% open 2518 acres, 18 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Apr 25: Last day.

Steamboat – Closed for Snow Sports

Vail – Wed 5:34a packed powder machine groomed 41 – 41 base 121 of 195 trails, 62% open 2440 acres, 12 of 31 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p Apr 18: Last day.

Winter Park – Wed 8:33a spring snow machine groomed 63 – 63 base 127 of 168 trails 77% open, 2088 acres, 17 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p May 09: Last day.

Ashcroft XC – Closed for Snow Sports

Montana=

Big Sky – Wed 5:37a spring snow machine groomed 52 – 78 base 284 of 317 trails 90% open, 5522 acres, 28 of 36 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Montana Snowbowl – Closed for Snow Sports

Red Lodge – Reopen 04/17 11 new 41 – 54 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Whitefish – Closed for Snow Sports

New Mexico=

Enchanted Forest XC – Closed for Snow Sports

Utah=

Alta – Wed 5:54a packed powder machine groomed 90 – 90 base 95 of 116 trails, 82% open 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4:30p; Apr 18: Last day.

Brian Head – Wed 5:55a machine groomed 38 – 38 base 70 of 71 trails 99% open, 11 of 12 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-4p Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9:30a-9p Sun: 9:30a-4:30p; Apr 18: Last day.

Brighton – Wed 5:56a packed powder machine groomed 68 – 68 base 53 of 66 trails, 80% open 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Deer Valley – Closed for Snow Sports

Park City – Closed for Snow Sports

Powder Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Snowbasin – Closed for Snow Sports

Snowbird – Wed 5:49a machine groomed 81 – 81 base 121 of 169 trails 85% open, 11 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Solitude – Wed 5:57a packed powder machine groomed 63 – 63 base 71 of 82 trails, 87% open 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Wyoming=

Grand Targhee – Closed for Snow Sports

Jackson Hole – Closed for Snow Sports

Snowy Range – Closed for Snow Sports

Grand Targhee XC – Closed for Snow Sports

PACIFIC SOUTH=

Arizona=

Arizona Snowbowl – Reopen 04/15 machine groomed 52 – 52 base Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

California=

Alpine Meadows – Wed 6:18a spring snow machine groomed 50 – 98 base 78 of 103 trails 76% open, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Bear Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Bear Valley – Wed 12:31p machine groomed 67 – 67 base 53 of 75 trails 71% open, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Boreal – Wed 7:12a machine groomed 72 – 72 base 29 of 35 trails, 83% open 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p; Apr 18: Last day.

China Peak – Closed for Snow Sports

Dodge Ridge – Closed for Snow Sports

Donner Ski Ranch – Wed 7:05a variable machine groomed 28 – 30 base 63% open 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Heavenly – Wed 7:49a spring snow machine groomed 35 – 61 base 68 of 97 trails, 70% open 3353 acres, 9 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 18: Last day.

Homewood – Closed for Snow Sports

June – Closed for Snow Sports

Kirkwood – Closed for Snow Sports

Mammoth – Wed 9:07a machine groomed 45 – 71 base 152 of 154 trails 93% open, 23 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mountain High – Closed for Snow Sports

Mt Shasta – Closed for Snow Sports

Northstar – Wed 6:58a machine groomed 18 – 54 base 92 of 100 trails 92% open, 2927 acres, 10 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 18: Last day.

Sierra at Tahoe – Closed for Snow Sports

Snow Summit – Closed for Snow Sports

Snow Valley – Wed 7:17a machine groomed 10 – 30 base 5 of 30 trails 17% open, 3 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p; Apr 18: Last day.

Soda Springs – Wed Reopen 04/15 machine groomed 72 – 72 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon, Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Squaw Valley – Wed 6:30a spring snow machine groomed 32 – 82 base 130 of 158 trails 82% open, 17 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sugar Bowl – Wed 6:20a spring snow machine groomed 39 – 84 base 68 of 103 trails 66% open, 5 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Tahoe Donner – Closed for Snow Sports

Bear Valley XC – Closed for Snow Sports

Tamarack Lodge Resort XC – Wed 9:39a machine groomed 5 – 26 base 1312 miles

Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4p.

Diamond Peak – Wed 7:15a machine groomed 30 – 50 base 21 of 31 trails 67% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nevada=

Lee Canyon – Reopen 04/16 machine groomed 32 – 32 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 18: Last day.

California=

Mt Rose – Wed 6:53a machine groomed 25 – 55 base 50 of 65 trails, 77% open 1200 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

PACIFIC NORTH=

Idaho=

Bogus Basin – Reopen 04/17 machine groomed 48 – 53 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Open Sat/Sun; Apr 18: Last day.

Brundage – Closed for Snow Sports

Lookout Pass – Wed Reopen 04/16 spring snow machine groomed 70 – 100 base Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat: 9a-4p; Sun 9a-1p; Apr 18: Last day.

Schweitzer – Closed for Snow Sports

Silver Mountain – Reopen 04/17 machine groomed 84 – 92 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun:Apr 18: Last day.

Sun Valley – Closed for Snow Sports

Oregon=

Hoodoo – Reopen 04/16 machine groomed 89 – 89 base Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Fri-Sun Apr 18: Last Day.

Mt Ashland – Reopen 04/17 machine groomed 42 – 62 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun:Apr 18: Last day.

Mt Bachelor – Wed 6:31a machine groomed 92 – 111 base 121 of 121 trails 2156 acres, 10 of 15 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Meadows – Wed 5:32a hard packed machine groomed 145 – 205 base 87 of 87 trails 8 of 12 lifts, 100% open, Tue-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Skibowl – Reopen 04/17 machine groomed 66 – 90 base Sat/Sun: 12p-8p Open Sat/Sun; Apr 18: Last day.

Timberline – Wed 7:44a packed powder machine groomed 181 – 181 base 5 of 9 lifts, 56% open Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Willamette Pass – Closed for Snow Sports

Washington=

49 Degrees North – Closed for Snow Sports

Crystal Mountain – Wed 7:55a variable machine groomed 135 – 135 base 83 of 85 trails 2600 acres, 9 of 11 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mission Ridge – Reopen 04/17 machine groomed 45 – 54 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun Apr 25: Last Day.

Mt Baker – Wed 5:13a machine groomed 200 – 210 base 38 of 38 trails 6 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Mt Spokane – Closed for Snow Sports

Stevens Pass – Wed 7:11a machine groomed 149 – 149 base 39 of 77 trails 10 of 14 lifts, 51% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Summit at Snoqualmie – Reopen 04/17 machine groomed 114 – 114 base Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 18: Last day.

Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental – Reopen 04/17 machine groomed 137 – 247 base Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 18: Last day.

White Pass – Reopen 04/17 machine groomed 81 – 147 base Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p Open Sat/Sun.

CANADA=

British Columbia=

Cypress Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Fairmont Hot Springs – Closed for Snow Sports

Fernie Alpine – Closed for Snow Sports

Grouse Mountain – Wed 7:46a machine groomed 150 – 195 base 32 of 33 trails 97% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 1p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p; Apr 18: Last day.

Hudson Bay – Reopen 04/17 machine groomed 61 – 72 base Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p Open Sat/Sun Apr 25: Last day.

Kicking Horse – Closed for Snow Sports

Kimberley – Closed for Snow Sports

Mount Seymour – Closed for Snow Sports

Powder King – Closed for Snow Sports

Quebec=

Bromont – Closed for Snow Sports

Le Massif – Closed for Snow Sports

Mont Orford – Closed for Snow Sports

Mont Sainte Anne – Closed for Snow Sports

Mont Sutton – Closed for Snow Sports

Sommet Saint Sauveur – Wed 1:15p spring snow machine groomed 12 – 12 base 2 of 40 trails 5% open, 1 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Tremblant – Closed for Snow Sports

versant Avila – Closed for Snow Sports

Alberta=

Banff Norquay – Wed 8:11a 1 new wet snow machine groomed 53 – 53 base 56 of 60 trails 93% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Castle Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Lake Louise – Wed 5:44a spring snow machine groomed 60 – 75 base 157 of 160 trails 98% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Marmot Basin – Wed 9:15a powder machine groomed 63 – 63 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nakiska – Wed 11:17a spring snow machine groomed 51 – 51 base 72 of 79 trails, 91% open 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 25: Last day.

Sunshine Village – Wed 5:14a powder machine groomed 86 – 354 base 133 of 145 trails 92% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

ALASKA=

Alaska=

Alyeska Resort – Wed 11:29a machine groomed 50 – 131 base 7 of 76 trails 9% open, 5 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 11a-6p; Sat/Sun: 11a-6p.

Eaglecrest – Reopen 04/17 machine groomed 92 – 172 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Sat/Sun; Apr 18: Last Day.