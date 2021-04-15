Ski Report

Lutsen Mountains – Closed for Snow Sports

ROCKIES=

Colorado=

Arapahoe Basin – Wed 5:33a spring snow machine groomed 50 – 50 base 130 of 147 trails 90% open, 1284 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Aspen Mountain – Wed 4:17a spring snow 40 – 43 base 74 of 76 trails 97% open, 668 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Apr 18: Last day.

Breckenridge – Wed 5:58a 1 new machine groomed 53 – 53 base 163 of 187 trails, 87% open, 2548 acres, 32 of 35 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; May 31: Last day.

Cooper – Wed 5:41a spring snow machine groomed 20 – 35 base 41 of 59 trails, 69% open 400 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Copper Mountain – Wed 6:29a spring snow machine groomed 36 – 36 base 114 of 158 trails 72% open, 2063 acres, 18 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 25: Last day.

Echo Mountain – Wed 11:40a 1 new spring snow machine groomed 20 – 20 base 8 of 8 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Tue: 10a-5p; Wed-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p; Apr 18: Last day.

Eldora – Wed 6:14a 1 new machine groomed 50 – 50 base 62 of 65 trails 96% open, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Irwin – Operating, no details

Loveland – Wed 4:54a packed powder machine groomed 55 – 55 base 84 of 94 trails, 89% open 1631 acres, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Silverton Mountain – Wed Reopen 04/16 spring snow 59 – 59 base 69 of 69 trails, 100% open, 1 of 1 lift Open Thu-Sun; Apr 18: Last day.

Snowmass – Wed 4:16a spring snow 48 – 63 base 84 of 93 trails, 90% open 2518 acres, 18 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Apr 25: Last day.

Steamboat – Closed for Snow Sports

Vail – Wed 5:42a packed powder machine groomed 41 – 41 base 121 of 195 trails, 62% open 2440 acres, 12 of 31 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p Apr 18: Last day.

Winter Park – Wed 5:01a spring snow machine groomed 60 – 66 base 127 of 168 trails 76% open, 2088 acres, 15 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p May 09: Last day.

Ashcroft XC – Closed for Snow Sports

Montana=

Big Sky – Wed 6:14a spring snow machine groomed 51 – 75 base 247 of 317 trails 78% open, 4500 acres, 20 of 36 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Red Lodge – Reopen 04/17 5 new 41 – 54 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

New Mexico=

Enchanted Forest XC – Closed for Snow Sports

Utah=

Alta – Wed 6:24a 17 new powder machine groomed 105 – 105 base 95 of 116 trails 82% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4:30p Apr 18: Last day.

Brian Head – Wed 6:25a 1 new machine groomed 37 – 37 base 70 of 71 trails 99% open, 11 of 12 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-4p Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9:30a-9p Sun: 9:30a-4:30p; Apr 18: Last day.

Brighton – Wed 6:26a 16 new powder machine groomed 85 – 85 base 53 of 66 trails 80% open, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p Apr 18: Last day.

Deer Valley – Closed for Snow Sports

Powder Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Snowbird – Wed 5:43a 5 new powder machine groomed 96 – 96 base 75 of 169 trails 44% open, 9 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Solitude – Wed 6:27a 15 new powder machine groomed 76 – 76 base 63 of 82 trails 77% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Wyoming=

Snowy Range – Closed for Snow Sports

Grand Targhee XC – Closed for Snow Sports

PACIFIC SOUTH=

Arizona=

Arizona Snowbowl – Wed 6:29a machine groomed 52 – 52 base 37 of 55 trails 67% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

California=

Alpine Meadows – Wed 6:24a spring snow machine groomed 48 – 100 base 68 of 103 trails 66% open, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Bear Valley – Wed 5:39a variable machine groomed 67 – 67 base 53 of 75 trails 71% open, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Boreal – Wed 11:17a 3 new machine groomed 35 – 35 base 29 of 35 trails 83% open, 2 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p; Apr 18: Last day.

Dodge Ridge – Closed for Snow Sports

Donner Ski Ranch – Wed 11:17a variable machine groomed 28 – 30 base 50% open 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Heavenly – Wed 7:06a 1 new spring snow machine groomed 35 – 61 base 67 of 97 trails 70% open, 3353 acres, 9 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 18: Last day.

June – Closed for Snow Sports

Mammoth – Wed 7:47a 2 new machine groomed 40 – 70 base 154 of 154 trails 100% open, 3500 acres, 23 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mountain High – Closed for Snow Sports

Mt Shasta – Closed for Snow Sports

Northstar – Wed 6:25a powder machine groomed 18 – 58 base 91 of 100 trails 91% open, 2927 acres, 10 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 18: Last day.

Snow Summit – Closed for Snow Sports

Snow Valley – Wed 6:56a machine groomed 8 – 24 base 3 of 30 trails 10% open, 3 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p; Apr 18: Last day.

Soda Springs – Wed 11:19a 3 new machine groomed 72 – 72 base 20 of 20 trails, 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon, Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Squaw Valley – Wed 6:22a spring snow machine groomed 32 – 82 base 98 of 158 trails 62% open, 17 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sugar Bowl – Wed 6:16a spring snow machine groomed 38 – 83 base 68 of 103 trails 66% open, 5 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Tahoe Donner – Closed for Snow Sports

Bear Valley XC – Closed for Snow Sports

Tamarack Lodge Resort XC – Wed 9:39a machine groomed 5 – 26 base 1312 miles

Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4p.

Diamond Peak – Wed 8:12a powder machine groomed 34 – 54 base 20 of 31 trails 64% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Rose – Wed 6:56a powder machine groomed 27 – 57 base 50 of 65 trails, 77% open 1200 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

PACIFIC NORTH=

Idaho=

Brundage – Closed for Snow Sports

Lookout Pass – Wed Reopen 04/16 spring snow machine groomed 70 – 100 base Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat: 9a-4p; Sun 9a-1p; Apr 18: Last day.

Sun Valley – Closed for Snow Sports

Oregon=

Mt Bachelor – Wed 3:19p machine groomed 88 – 110 base 121 of 121 trails 2156 acres, 10 of 15 lifts, 65% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Meadows – Wed 5:48a frozen granular machine groomed 143 – 205 base 87 of 87 trails 6 of 12 lifts, 100% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Timberline – Wed 5:38a packed powder machine groomed 180 – 180 base 5 of 9 lifts, 56% open Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Washington=

Crystal Mountain – Wed 1:37a variable machine groomed 132 – 132 base 83 of 85 trails 2600 acres, 10 of 11 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mt Baker – Wed 5:08a machine groomed 194 – 204 base 38 of 38 trails 6 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Stevens Pass – Wed 11:19a machine groomed 140 – 140 base 39 of 77 trails 10 of 14 lifts, 51% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

CANADA=

British Columbia=

Grouse Mountain – Wed 6:30a machine groomed 150 – 195 base 32 of 33 trails 97% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 1p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p; Apr 18: Last day.

Kimberley – Closed for Snow Sports

Powder King – Closed for Snow Sports

Quebec=

Mont Sainte Anne – Closed for Snow Sports

Sommet Saint Sauveur – Reopen 04/17 machine groomed 12 – 12 base Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Tremblant – Closed for Snow Sports

Alberta=

Banff Norquay – Wed 8:09a wet snow machine groomed 53 – 53 base 56 of 60 trails 93% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Lake Louise – Wed 6:21a spring snow machine groomed 67 – 83 base 151 of 160 trails 94% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Marmot Basin – Wed 8:48a packed powder machine groomed 61 – 61 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nakiska – Wed 6:52a spring snow machine groomed 51 – 51 base 72 of 79 trails, 91% open 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 25: Last day.

Sunshine Village – Wed 4:50a powder machine groomed 83 – 355 base 137 of 145 trails 94% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

ALASKA=

Alaska=

Alyeska Resort – Wed 4:42a variable machine groomed 47 – 144 base 7 of 76 trails 9% open, 5 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 11a-6p; Sat/Sun: 11a-6p.