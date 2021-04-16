Ski Report

Arizona Snowbowl – Wed 6:38a machine groomed 52 – 52 base 36 of 55 trails 65% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.
California=
Alpine Meadows – Wed 6:28a spring snow machine groomed 47 – 99 base 67 of 103 trails 65% open, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Bear Valley – Wed 4:27a variable machine groomed 67 – 67 base 52 of 75 trails 69% open, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.
Boreal – Wed 11:17a machine groomed 35 – 35 base 29 of 35 trails, 83% open 2 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p; Apr 18: Last day.
Donner Ski Ranch – Wed 11:17a variable machine groomed 28 – 30 base 50% open 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Heavenly – Wed 6:23a spring snow machine groomed 37 – 63 base 67 of 97 trails, 43% open 3353 acres, 9 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 18: Last day.
Mammoth – Wed 7:59a machine groomed 40 – 70 base 154 of 154 trails 100% open, 3500 acres, 23 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Northstar – Wed 7:31a powder machine groomed 18 – 58 base 91 of 100 trails 91% open, 2827 acres, 10 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 18: Last day.
Snow Valley – Wed 6:45a machine groomed 8 – 24 base 3 of 30 trails 10% open, 3 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p; Apr 18: Last day.
Soda Springs – Wed 11:19a machine groomed 72 – 72 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon, Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon.
Squaw Valley – Wed 6:27a spring snow machine groomed 31 – 80 base 142 of 158 trails 90% open, 17 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sugar Bowl – Wed 6:19a spring snow machine groomed 38 – 83 base 68 of 103 trails 66% open, 5 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.
Bear Valley XC – Closed for Snow Sports
Tamarack Lodge Resort XC – Wed 9:39a machine groomed 5 – 26 base 1312 miles
Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4p.
Diamond Peak – Wed 3:03p machine groomed 34 – 54 base 20 of 31 trails 64% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Nevada=
Lee Canyon – Wed 4:36a spring snow machine groomed 32 – 32 base 2 of 30 trails, 7% open 1 of 3 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 18: Last day.
California=
Mt Rose – Wed 7:40a machine groomed 26 – 57 base 45 of 65 trails, 69% open 900 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.
PACIFIC NORTH=
Idaho=
Brundage – Closed for Snow Sports
Lookout Pass – Wed 5:10a spring snow machine groomed 70 – 100 base 38 of 38 trails 560 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, 47% open, Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat: 9a-4p; Sun 9a-1p Apr 18: Last day.
Oregon=
Hoodoo – Wed 4:41a machine groomed 85 – 85 base 33 of 40 trails, 5 of 5 lifts 83% open, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 18: Last Day.
Mt Bachelor – Wed 6:36a machine groomed 87 – 110 base 121 of 121 trails 4323 acres, 10 of 15 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mt Hood Meadows – Wed 5:30a frozen granular machine groomed 143 – 205 base 87 of 87 trails 6 of 12 lifts, 100% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Timberline – Wed 4:29a variable machine groomed 177 – 177 base 5 of 9 lifts, 56% open Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Washington=
Crystal Mountain – Wed 1:45a spring snow machine groomed 130 – 130 base 83 of 85 trails 2600 acres, 10 of 11 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mt Baker – Wed 5:03a machine groomed 192 – 202 base 38 of 38 trails 6 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Stevens Pass – Wed 11:19a machine groomed 140 – 140 base 39 of 77 trails 10 of 14 lifts, 51% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.
CANADA=
British Columbia=
Grouse Mountain – Wed 9:21a machine groomed 150 – 195 base 32 of 33 trails 97% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 1p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p; Apr 18: Last day.
Quebec=
Sommet Saint Sauveur – Reopen 04/17 machine groomed 12 – 12 base Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.
Alberta=
Banff Norquay – Wed 7:54a wet snow machine groomed 53 – 53 base 56 of 60 trails 93% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Lake Louise – Wed 6:04a spring snow machine groomed 67 – 83 base 134 of 160 trails 84% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Marmot Basin – Wed 8:55a packed powder machine groomed 59 – 59 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Nakiska – Wed 5:20a spring snow machine groomed 51 – 51 base 72 of 79 trails, 91% open 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 25: Last day.
Sunshine Village – Wed 4:59a powder machine groomed 81 – 355 base 135 of 145 trails 93% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
ALASKA=
Alaska=
Alyeska Resort – Wed 3:24a machine groomed 47 – 162 base 6 of 76 trails 8% open, 5 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 11a-6p; Sat/Sun: 11a-6p.