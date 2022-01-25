Arizona Snowbowl – Wed 5:33a machine groomed 51 – 51 base 42 of 48 trails 88% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sunrise Park – Wed 8:45a machine groomed 34 – 34 base 45 of 65 trails 69% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

California=

Bear Mountain – Wed 6:41a machine groomed 36 – 44 base 23 of 30 trails 77% open, 5 of 12 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Bear Valley – Wed 7:25a machine groomed 58 – 58 base 48 of 75 trails 64% open, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Boreal – Wed 7:28a machine groomed 138 – 138 base 34 of 35 trails, 97% open 8 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.

China Peak – Wed Reopen 01/27 packed powder machine groomed 85 – 85 base 54 of 54 trails 100% open, 6 of 11 lifts, Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Dodge Ridge – Wed 6:05a machine groomed 39 – 44 base 67 of 67 trails 100% open, 862 acres, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Donner Ski Ranch – Wed 7:44a machine groomed 45 – 45 base 63% open 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Heavenly – Wed 7:13a machine groomed 40 – 76 base 97 of 97 trails 100% open, 7 miles, 4600 acres, 25 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Homewood – Wed 6:22a machine groomed 50 – 90 base 67 of 67 trails 100% open, 1260 acres, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

June – Wed 9:16a machine groomed 65 – 65 base 43 of 43 trails, 100% open 500 acres, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Kirkwood – Wed 7:15a machine groomed 64 – 76 base 90 of 90 trails 100% open, 4 miles, 2300 acres, 12 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mammoth – Wed 7:25a machine groomed 74 – 150 base 154 of 154 trails 100% open, 3500 acres, 23 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mountain High – Wed 5:21a machine groomed 16 – 40 base 45 of 59 trails 76% open, 10 of 14 lifts, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p Sat-Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Mt Baldy – Operating, no details

Mt Shasta – Wed 7:50a packed powder machine groomed 40 – 40 base 32 of 32 trails 100% open, 425 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-7p; Sat: 9a-6p Sun: 9a-4p.

Northstar – Wed 7:00a machine groomed 39 – 85 base 100 of 100 trails 100% open, 3167 acres, 14 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Palisades Tahoe – Wed 6:24a machine groomed 56 – 104 base 217 of 270 trails 80% open, 6000 acres, 29 of 42 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sierra at Tahoe – Opening Soon for Snow Sports

Snow Summit – Wed 12:05p 48 – 48 base 26 of 32 trails 84% open, 8 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Snow Valley – Wed No Recent Information packed powder machine groomed 24 – 40 base 30 of 30 trails, 100% open, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Soda Springs – Wed Reopen 01/27 packed powder machine groomed 138 – 138 base 19 of 20 trails, 95% open, 5 of 5 lifts, sm Mon, Thu-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Sugar Bowl – Wed 5:46a machine groomed 63 – 103 base 103 of 103 trails 100% open, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p.

Tahoe Donner – Wed 7:51a machine groomed 65 – 65 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Yosemite Ski – Operating, no details

Diamond Peak – Wed 7:47a machine groomed 58 – 105 base 31 of 31 trails 100% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nevada=

Lee Canyon – Wed 6:47a machine groomed 38 – 38 base 26 of 27 trails 96% open, 3 of 3 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

California=

Mt Rose – Wed 7:06a machine groomed 72 – 108 base 65 of 65 trails 100% open, 1200 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

PACIFIC NORTH=

Idaho=

Bogus Basin – Wed 6:44a packed powder machine groomed 50 – 50 base 57 of 82 trails 6 of 10 lifts, 70% open, Mon-Fri: 10a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Brundage – Wed 6:20a machine groomed 44 – 70 base 67 of 67 trails, 6 of 6 lifts 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Kelly Canyon – Operating, no details

Lookout Pass – Wed 5:14a machine groomed 62 – 82 base 38 of 38 trails, 20 miles 560 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Feb 21: 8:30a-4p.

Magic Mountain – Reopen 01/27

Pebble Creek – Wed 8:46a machine groomed 18 – 40 base 26 of 30 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 87% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p Sun: 9a-4p.

Pomerelle – Wed 8:26a machine groomed 58 – 58 base 31 of 31 trails, 3 of 3 lifts 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Schweitzer – Wed 8:57a packed powder machine groomed 60 – 79 base 92 of 92 trails, 2900 acres 8 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-7p.

Silver Mountain – Wed 5:46a packed powder machine groomed 66 – 71 base 75 of 80 trails 6 of 7 lifts, 94% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Soldier Mountain – Wed Reopen 01/27 machine groomed 52 – 65 base Thu: 10a-4p Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Sun Valley – Wed 5:20a machine groomed 56 – 86 base 113 of 128 trails 2542 acres, 15 of 17 lifts, 88% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Tamarack – Wed 6:06a 2 new machine groomed 39 – 63 base 48 of 48 trails 1100 acres, 5 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Oregon=

Anthony Lakes – Wed Reopen 01/27 machine groomed 54 – 54 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Cooper Spur – Wed Reopen 01/28 machine groomed 32 – 32 base Fri: 4p-8p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Hoodoo – Wed Reopen 01/26 machine groomed 57 – 57 base Wed-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9 Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mt Ashland – Wed Reopen 01/27 machine groomed 40 – 43 base Mon, Thu-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Mt Bachelor – Wed 7:12a machine groomed 65 – 65 base 105 of 121 trails 10 of 15 lifts, 87% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Meadows – Wed 5:16a frozen granular machine groomed 76 – 116 base 87 of 87 trails 8 of 12 lifts, 100% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p; Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Mt Hood Skibowl – Wed 7:06a machine groomed 44 – 57 base 40 of 65 trails 5 of 8 lifts, 62% open, Mon-Fri: 3p-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Timberline – Wed 7:08a packed powder machine groomed 97 – 97 base 9 of 9 lifts, 100% open Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Willamette Pass – Wed Reopen 01/26 machine groomed 60 – 60 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Washington=

49 Degrees North – Wed 5:13a packed powder machine groomed 60 – 79 base 76 of 89 trails 7 of 7 lifts, 85% open, Mon/Tue/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Tue.

Badger Mountain – Wed 6:02a machine groomed 23 – 23 base 5 of 5 trails, 2 miles 40 acres, 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Sat/Sun: 11a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.

Bluewood – Wed Reopen 01/26 machine groomed 39 – 48 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Crystal Mountain – Wed 1:52p variable machine groomed 69 – 69 base 58 of 85 trails 8 of 11 lifts, 68% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 8:30a-8p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-8p.

Loup Loup Ski Bowl – Wed Reopen 01/26 machine groomed 14 – 15 base Wed/Fri: 9a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:45p; Open Wed/Fri-Sun.

Mission Ridge – Wed 6:32a machine groomed 24 – 31 base 53 of 56 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 95% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Baker – Wed 5:34a machine groomed 88 – 121 base 38 of 38 trails, 8 of 8 lifts 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Mt Spokane – Wed 5:44a machine groomed 49 – 61 base 52 of 58 trails 3 of 6 lifts, 90% open, Mon-Tue: 9a-4p; Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.

Stevens Pass – Wed 12:48p machine groomed 66 – 66 base 34 of 77 trails 6 of 14 lifts, 44% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Summit at Snoqualmie – Wed 7:29a machine groomed 73 – 73 base 27 of 83 trails 5 of 26 lifts, 33% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental – Wed 7:58a machine groomed 84 – 117 base 18 of 24 trails, 3 of 5 lifts, 75% open, Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Tue-Sun.

White Pass – Wed 7:32a machine groomed 51 – 81 base 39 of 47 trails 7 of 8 lifts, 83% open, Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p.

CANADA=

British Columbia=

Apex Mountain – Wed 1:22p machine groomed 67 – 67 base 79 of 80 trails 99% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Baldy Mountain – Wed Reopen 01/27 machine groomed 53 – 53 base 34 of 35 trails 97% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon/Thu: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Thu-Mon.

Big White – Wed 8:00a machine groomed 62 – 62 base 117 of 119 trails, 98% open 13 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 7:45a-8p; Sat/Sun: 7:45a-8p.

Cypress Mountain – Wed 1:28p machine groomed 91 – 91 base 43 of 53 trails 81% open, 7 of 9 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Fairmont Hot Springs – Wed 1:31p machine groomed 12 – 12 base 12 of 14 trails 86% open, 3 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Fernie Alpine – Wed 9:20a machine groomed 78 – 103 base 112 of 142 trails 79% open, 9 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Grouse Mountain – Wed 1:35p machine groomed 74 – 96 base 30 of 33 trails 91% open, 4 of 5 lifts, smMon-Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8a-10p Sun: 8a-9p.

Hudson Bay – Wed Reopen 01/26 machine groomed 48 – 48 base Wed-Fri: 10a-4p Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Kicking Horse – Wed 3:09a packed powder machine groomed 82 – 82 base 86 of 129 trails 67% open Mon-Fri: 10a-3p; Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Kimberley – Wed 5:11a machine groomed 35 – 107 base 58 of 80 trails, 73% open 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-4:20p Thu/Fri: 9a-8:30p; Sat: 9a-8:30p Sun: 9a-4:20p.

Last Frontier Heli Bell 2 – Wed 1:36p powder 106 – 106 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Last Frontier Heli Ripley Creek – Wed 1:37p powder 146 – 146 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Manning Park Resort – Wed 4:22a machine groomed 35 – 74 base 24 of 34 trails 71% open, 2 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mount Seymour – Wed 1:39p machine groomed 73 – 95 base 28 of 40 trails 70% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.

Mount Washington Alpine Resort – Wed 6:54a machine groomed 46 – 46 base 68 of 81 trails, 84% open, 9 of 10 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Panorama Mountain – Wed 6:03a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 29 – 53 base 135 of 135 trails, 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Powder King – Wed Reopen 01/27 machine groomed 43 – 118 base Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Thu-Mon.

RED Mountain Resort – Wed 5:23a packed powder machine groomed 24 – 57 base 110 of 119 trails 92% open, 3000 acres, 8 of 8 lifts Mon-Wed; 9a-3p Thu: 9a-3p/6p-9p Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p.

Revelstoke Mountain – Wed 1:40p machine groomed 93 – 93 base 42 of 42 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3p.

Sasquatch Mountain Resort – Wed 6:44a packed powder machine groomed 63 – 63 base 35 of 35 trails, 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p.

SilverStar – Wed 6:03a packed powder machine groomed 48 – 59 base 123 of 133 trails, 92% open 10 of 11 lifts Mon-Thu: 8:30a-3:30p Fri: 8:30a-8:30p; Sat: 8:30a-8:30p Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Sun Peaks – Wed 1:17p machine groomed 56 – 68 base 135 of 137 trails, 99% open 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Whistler Blackcomb – Wed 5:53a hard packed machine groomed 86 – 86 base 240 of 240 trails 100% open, 8171 acres, 24 of 37 lifts, smMon-Fri: 8:30a-3p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3p.

Whitewater – Wed 5:48a machine groomed 96 – 96 base 82 of 82 trails, 100% open 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Saskatchewan=

Duck Mountain – Wed Reopen 01/28 machine groomed 8 – 8 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Manitoba=

Asessippi Ski Area – Wed Reopen 01/26 machine groomed 35 – 43 base 19 of 26 trails, 73% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu- 9:30a- 4:30p Fri: 9:30a-7p Sat/Sun: 9:30a-7p.

Falcon Ridge – Wed Reopen 01/29 machine groomed 8 – 8 base Sat/Sun: 10:30a-4:30p; Open Sat/Sun.

Quebec= Bromont – Wed 5:59p machine groomed 16 – 16 base 84 of 141 trails, 60% open 6 of 9 lifts, smMon-Thu: 8:30a-10p Fri: 8:30a-10:30p; Sat: 8:30a-10:30p Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Camp Fortune – Wed 6:01p machine groomed 22 – 22 base 14 of 25 trails, 56% open 4 of 6 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-7p.

Le Massif – Wed 6:35a 1 new machine groomed 16 – 16 base 52 of 53 trails 98% open, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Mont Belu – Wed Reopen 01/26 machine groomed 28 – 28 base Wed-Fri: 12:30p-3:30p/6:30p-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mont Blanc – Wed 6:01p machine groomed 31 – 31 base 42 of 42 trails, 100% open 6 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Cascades – Wed 6:02p machine groomed 28 – 28 base 10 of 20 trails 50% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Mont Gleason – Wed Reopen 01/26 machine groomed 20 – 20 base Wed-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p Sun: 10a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mont Habitant – Wed 6:03p machine groomed 26 – 26 base 9 of 11 trails, 82% open 2 of 3 lifts Mon: 9a-4p Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9p.

Mont Orford – Wed 6:04p machine groomed 31 – 31 base 37 of 61 trails, 61% open 6 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Rigaud – Wed 6:05p machine groomed 16 – 16 base 15 of 15 trails, 100% open 2 of 2 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Mont Sainte Anne – Wed 6:18a machine groomed 14 – 26 base 66 of 71 trails 93% open, 488 acres, 6 of 9 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Ste Marie – Wed 6:06p machine groomed 16 – 16 base 14 of 20 trails 70% open, 2 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mont Sutton – Wed 6:47a 1 new powder machine groomed 10 – 18 base 54 of 60 trails 90% open, 22 miles, 202 acres, 5 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Owls Head – Wed 6:07p machine groomed 16 – 16 base 26 of 52 trails, 50% open 5 of 8 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Ski La Reserve – Wed 6:08p machine groomed 20 – 20 base 21 of 40 trails 53% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.

Sommet Edelweiss – Wed 6:09p machine groomed 12 – 12 base 10 of 20 trails 50% open, 2 of 4 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 8:30a-9p.

Sommet Gabriel – Wed Reopen 01/26 machine groomed 12 – 12 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Sommet Morin Heights – Wed Reopen 01/27 machine groomed 12 – 12 base 23 of 35 trails, 66% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon/Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Sommet Olympia – Wed Reopen 01/27 machine groomed 12 – 12 base 35 of 37 trails 95% open, 5 of 6 lifts Mon/Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Thu-Mon.

Sommet Saint Sauveur – Wed 6:10p machine groomed 12 – 12 base 40 of 40 trails 100% open, 8 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Stoneham – Wed 6:56a machine groomed 26 – 26 base 43 of 43 trails, 100% open 19 miles, 333 acres, 5 of 6 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat-Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.

Tremblant – Wed 6:11p machine groomed 28 – 28 base 99 of 102 trails, 97% open 13 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.

Val D Irene – Wed 6:12p machine groomed 24 – 24 base 27 of 27 trails, 100% open 2 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p.

versant Avila – Wed 6:13p machine groomed 16 – 16 base 13 of 13 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Vorlage – Wed 6:14p packed powder machine groomed 24 – 24 base 12 of 18 trails, 67% open 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.

Ontario=

Batawa Ski Hill – Wed Reopen 01/26 machine groomed 20 – 20 base Wed-Fri: 1p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

Blue Mountain – Wed 4:43p machine groomed 33 – 33 base 42 of 43 trails 98% open, 10 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Boler Mountain – Wed 4:44p machine groomed 20 – 20 base 14 of 15 trails 93% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon: 10a-9:30p Tue-Fri: 9:30a-9:30p Sat: 8:30a-9:30p Sun: 8:30a-7p.

Brimacombe – Wed Reopen 01/26 machine groomed 25 – 25 base 15 of 21 trails 71% open, 5 of 11 lifts Mon: 9a-9:30p Wed-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Wed-Mon.

Calabogie Peaks – Wed 8:13a machine groomed 16 – 24 base 19 of 24 trails 75% open, 2 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Chicopee – Wed 5:08p machine groomed 28 – 28 base 11 of 14 trails, 79% open 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Dagmar Ski Resort – Wed Reopen 01/26 machine groomed 20 – 20 base Wed-Fri: 10a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p Sun: 9a-8p; Open Wed-Sun.

Earl Bales Ski Centre – Wed 5:09p machine groomed 14 – 14 base 4 of 4 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-6p.

Glen Eden – Wed 5:10p machine groomed 22 – 22 base 16 of 17 trails, 94% open 5 of 7 lifts, smMon-Fri: 8:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.

Hidden Valley – Wed Reopen 01/27 machine groomed 24 – 24 base 12 of 15 trails 80% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon: 9a-4p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Hockley Valley – Wed 5:12p machine groomed 18 – 18 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, smMon-9a-4p Tue-Fri: 9a-4p/5p-9p Sat: 9a-4:30p/5p-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Horseshoe Resort – Wed 5:13p machine groomed 33 – 33 base 26 of 28 trails 93% open, 5 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Lakeridge Ski Resort – Wed Reopen 01/25 machine groomed 16 – 16 base Tue: 4:30p-9:30p Wed-Fri: 10a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9:30p; Open Tue-Sun.

Loch Lomond – Wed Reopen 01/26 icy machine groomed 39 – 39 base Wed-Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 10a-9p Sun: 10a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mansfield Ski Club – Wed Reopen 01/27 machine groomed 16 – 20 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Mt Pakenham – Wed 8:16p machine groomed 31 – 31 base 10 of 10 trails, 100% open 4 of 4 lifts Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat 9a-9p; Sun 9a-5p; Open Tue-Sun.

Mt St Louis Moonstone – Wed 5:14p machine groomed 30 – 37 base 29 of 36 trails 81% open, 5 of 13 lifts, smMon/Tue: 9a-4:30p; Wed-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Searchmont Resort – Wed Reopen 01/26 machine groomed 24 – 35 base Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Sir Sams – Wed Reopen 01/27 machine groomed 20 – 20 base 13 of 14 trails 93% open, 4 of 7 lifts Mon/Thu/Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Open Thu-Mon.

Snow Valley – Wed 5:53p machine groomed 28 – 28 base 19 of 20 trails, 95% open 8 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Nova Scotia=

Martock – Wed 5:41p machine groomed 12 – 12 base 7 of 11 trails, 64% open 2 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

New Brunswick=

Crabbe Mountain – Wed Reopen 01/26 machine groomed 12 – 12 base Wed: 9a-4:30p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mont Farlagne – Wed Reopen 01/26 machine groomed 12 – 12 base Wed: 10a-9p Thu: 10a-5p Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 10a-9p Sun: 10a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

Alberta=

Banff Norquay – Wed 8:33a machine groomed 46 – 46 base 53 of 60 trails 88% open, 6 of 6 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 9a-9p.

Canada Olympic Park – Wed 4:15p machine groomed 16 – 16 base 3 of 3 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Thu: 4p-9p Fri: 1p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Canyon – Wed Reopen 01/26 machine groomed 16 – 16 base Wed-Fri: 10a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

Castle Mountain – Wed 5:42a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 35 – 60 base 89 of 95 trails 94% open, 3200 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Lake Louise – Wed 5:39a packed powder machine groomed 56 – 79 base 157 of 160 trails 98% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Marmot Basin – Wed 2:20p machine groomed 45 – 45 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nakiska – Wed 2:21p machine groomed 43 – 43 base 70 of 79 trails, 89% open 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sunshine Village – Wed 5:07a machine groomed 74 – 74 base 120 of 145 trails 83% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

ALASKA=

Alaska=

Alyeska Resort – Wed 6:53a machine groomed 40 – 127 base 71% open, 5 of 7 lifts Mon: 10:30a-5:30p Fri: 10:30a-8p; Sat: 10:30a-8p Sun: 10:30a-5:30p.

Eaglecrest – Wed Reopen 01/26 wet snow 42 – 170 base Wed-Fri: 9-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Wed-Sun.

CANADA=

Quebec=

Station Mont Sainte Anne XC – Wed 6:19a machine groomed 12 – 18 base 16 of 18 trails, 61 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.