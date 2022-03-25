LEBANON, N.H. (AP)Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com

Friday, Mar. 25=

NORTHEAST=

Connecticut=

Mohawk Mountain – Wed Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 30 – 30 base 16 of 26 trails, 62% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Mar 27: Last day.

Ski Sundown – Reopen 03/26

Maine=

Big Squaw – Wed 4:01p machine groomed 6 – 10 base 13 of 29 trails, 45% open 2 of 2 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Bigrock Mountain – Operating, no details

Black Mtn – Wed 6:01a spring snow 10 – 15 base 17 of 67 trails 25% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Lost Valley – Wed 10:36a machine groomed 25 – 65 base 10 of 31 trails 32% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Fri: 3p-8p; Sat 10a-5p; Mar 26: Last day.

Mt Abram – Wed 4:02p machine groomed 20 – 30 base 15 of 44 trails, 34% open 2 of 5 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Mar 27: Last day.

Saddleback – Wed No Recent Information corn snow machine groomed 36 – 68 base 41 of 68 trails, 60% open, 113 acres, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Shawnee Peak – Wed 9:36p machine groomed 18 – 34 base 26 of 42 trails 62% open, 200 acres, 4 of 6 lifts, Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-4:30p; Open Fri-Sun.

Sugarloaf – Wed 6:31a variable machine groomed 15 – 25 base 77 of 162 trails 48% open, 31 miles, 400 acres, 8 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p.

Sunday River – Wed 8:31a machine groomed 20 – 40 base 89 of 135 trails 66% open, 33 miles, 439 acres, 11 of 18 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-6:30p; Sat: 8a-6:30p;Sun: 8a-4p.

Massachusetts=

Berkshire East – Wed Reopen 03/26 spring snow 12 – 20 base Mon-Wed: 9a-4p; Thu-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Bousquet – Closed for Snow Sports

Jiminy Peak – Reopen 03/26 Mon-Tues: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Closed Weds-Fri.

Otis Ridge – Closed for Snow Sports

Ski Butternut – Wed Reopen 03/26 machine groomed Sat/Sun: 8:15a-4p.

Wachusett – Wed 7:32a machine groomed 24 – 36 base 22 of 27 trails 81% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-7p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-7p.

New Hampshire=

Attitash – Wed 7:28a machine groomed 17 – 17 base 40 of 68 trails, 59% open 3 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Bretton Woods – Wed 12:48p frozen granular machine groomed 18 – 30 base 24 of 98 trails 24% open, 10 miles, 176 acres, 4 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p;Fri 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Cannon Mountain – Wed 6:43a variable machine groomed 16 – 58 base 51 of 97 trails 53% open, 12 miles, 149 acres, 6 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Cranmore – Wed 8:30a spring snow 8 – 12 base 39 of 57 trails, 68% open 11 miles, 144 acres, 3 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Crotched Mountain – Wed 7:28a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 14 of 26 trails 54% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

Dartmouth Skiway – Wed Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 25 – 25 base 7 of 28 trails, 25% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Sat: 9a-4p; Mar 26: Last day.

Gunstock – Wed 7:29p machine groomed 24 – 32 base 37 of 48 trails, 44% open 182 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon: 9a-4p;Tue-Thu: 9a-8p;Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8a-9p;Sun: 8a-4p.

King Pine – Wed 6:46a machine groomed 6 – 18 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 5 miles, 50 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-6p Sat/Sun: 9a-6p.

Loon Mountain – Wed 8:02a machine groomed 32 – 41 base 44 of 61 trails 72% open, 21 miles, 281 acres, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

McIntyre Ski Area – Wed 9:27a machine groomed 18 – 30 base 9 of 11 trails 82% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-6p Mar 27: Last day.

Mount Sunapee – Wed 7:26a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 32 of 66 trails 48% open, 4 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Pats Peak – Wed 4:04p machine groomed 18 – 32 base 28 of 28 trails 100% open, 7 of 11 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-4p;Thu: 9a-9p;Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p;Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Ragged Mountain – Wed 7:28a variable machine groomed 12 – 24 base 28 of 57 trails 49% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Waterville Valley – Wed 7:17a machine groomed 20 – 30 base 59 of 61 trails 56% open, 248 acres, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Wildcat – Wed 7:25a spring snow machine groomed 12 – 12 base 12 of 48 trails, 25% open 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Bear Notch Ski Touring – Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 1 – 12 base 12 miles

Mon-Fri: 8a-4p

3/10/2022 Good News Cross Country Skiers Looking for surprisingly good after the melt down conditions? We have them!It has taken a lot of work (grooming then shoveling and then grooming again and again). The result intermittent showers we have created decent skiing. Come out and enjoy, before next weather event! We do it all for you. Our waterfall crossing intermittent showers still in. All trails open to snowshoers.; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Last Day: Mar 20.

Bretton Woods XC – Closed for Snow Sports

Jackson XC – Closed for Snow Sports

King Pine XC – Closed for Snow Sports

New York=

Belleayre – Wed 5:01p machine groomed 6 – 28 base 45 of 64 trails, 82% open 17 miles, 144 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Bristol Mountain – Wed 4:12p machine groomed 16 – 36 base 25 of 39 trails 64% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Dry Hill – Wed Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 6 – 36 base Sat: 10a-10p Sun: 10a-5p; Open Sat-Sun.

Gore Mountain – Wed 5:06p variable machine groomed 5 – 34 base 42 of 108 trails 70% open, 19 miles, 247 acres, 10 of 14 lifts, Mon-Thu: 8:30a-4p Fri: 8:30a-8p; Sat: 8:30a-8p; Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Greek Peak – Wed Reopen 03/26 spring snow 14 – 38 base 13 of 56 trails 23% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p.

Holiday Valley – Wed 7:30p variable 8 – 42 base 24 of 60 trails 40% open, 5 of 13 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4:30p; Fri: 9a-7p; Sat: 8:30a-7p Sun: 8:30a – 4:30p.

Hunter Mountain – Wed 7:10a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 35 of 67 trails 52% open, 5 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Labrador Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Maple Ski Ridge – Closed for Snow Sports

Royal Mountain – Wed Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 25 – 25 base 16 of 16 trails, 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.

Snow Ridge – Reopen 03/26

Song Mountain – Wed Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 20 – 48 base 12 of 24 trails, 50% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Mar 27: Last day.

Swain – Closed for Snow Sports

Thunder Ridge – Wed 4:34p spring snow 12 – 36 base 17 of 22 trails 77% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-5p.

West Mountain – Wed 7:13a machine groomed 12 – 32 base 26 of 33 trails 79% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon: 3p-9p; Tue-Fri: 2p-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Whiteface – Wed 12:16p 1 new spring snow machine groomed 24 – 36 base 61 of 91 trails 69% open, 15 miles, 183 acres, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Windham Mountain – Wed 6:58a wet granular machine groomed 12 – 24 base 27 of 54 trails, 50% open, 185 acres, 3 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Woods Valley – Wed 7:15a machine groomed 16 – 32 base 12 of 21 trails 57% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Fri-Sun.

Pennsylvania=

Blue Mountain – Wed 8:34a machine groomed 36 – 48 base 31 of 40 trails 85% open, 14 miles, 150 acres, 3 of 16 lifts, Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8a-9p Mar 27: Last day.

Camelback – Wed 9:33p machine groomed 36 – 36 base 34 of 40 trails 94% open, 4 of 16 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-6p; Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p (First Trax 7:30a) Sun: 8:30a- 6pFirst Trax 7:30a).

Jack Frost – Wed 7:24a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 8 of 34 trails 24% open, 3 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Mar 27: Last day.

Shawnee Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Ski Sawmill – Wed Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 6 – 36 base 13 of 13 trails 100% open, 1 of 5 lifts, Sat: 9a-4p; Open Sat;Mar 26: Last day.

Vermont=

Bolton Valley – Wed 6:41a variable machine groomed 6 – 12 base 14 of 71 trails 33% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon 9a-4p, Tue-Fri 9a-10p; Sat 9a-10p, Sun 9a-4p.

Bromley Mountain – Wed 7:37a spring snow machine groomed 10 – 18 base 26 of 47 trails 55% open, 2 of 9 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Burke Mountain – Wed 6:24a machine groomed 12 – 25 base 17 of 50 trails 46% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Jay Peak – Wed 6:39a machine groomed 16 – 36 base 61 of 81 trails, 75% open 5 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Killington – Wed 5:05p machine groomed 30 – 30 base 66 of 155 trails 43% open, 46 miles, 385 acres, 13 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Mad River Glen – Wed Reopen 03/26 variable 6 – 14 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Magic Mountain – Wed Reopen 03/26 spring snow machine groomed 6 – 15 base 13 of 51 trails, 9 miles, 55 acres, 2 of 6 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Mar 27: Last day.

Middlebury Snow Bowl – Wed 8:40a spring snow 15 – 15 base 5 of 17 trails, 29% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Wed-Sun;Apr 03: Last Day.

Mount Snow – Wed 5:52a machine groomed 14 – 14 base 36 of 87 trails 41% open, 7 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Okemo Mountain – Wed 7:12a variable machine groomed 18 – 24 base 73 of 121 trails 60% open, 26 miles, 405 acres, 11 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Pico – Wed 5:03p machine groomed 30 – 30 base 14 of 58 trails, 24% open 7 miles, 113 acres, 3 of 7 lifts, Mon, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Smugglers Notch – Wed 6:34a machine groomed 10 – 46 base 34 of 78 trails 44% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stowe – Wed 6:21a variable machine groomed 16 – 40 base 45 of 116 trails, 39% open 17 miles, 281 acres, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stratton Mountain – Wed 1:28p machine groomed 16 – 16 base 36 of 99 trails 36% open, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sugarbush – Wed 6:04a machine groomed 16 – 35 base 66 of 111 trails 59% open, 357 acres, 10 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Suicide Six – Closed for Snow Sports

SOUTHEAST=

North Carolina=

Beech Mountain – Wed 8:30a machine groomed 18 – 40 base 8 of 17 trails 47% open, 3 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Mar 26: Last day.

Cataloochee – Wed 7:54a machine groomed 14 – 33 base 4 of 18 trails 22% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p Mar 27: Last day.

Sugar Mountain – Wed 7:42a loose granular 17 – 55 base 9 of 21 trails 43% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p/6p-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p/6p-10p.

West Virginia=

Snowshoe Mountain – Wed 8:19a spring snow machine groomed 34 – 34 base 26 of 60 trails 43% open, 5 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Mar 27: Last day.

MORE