Monday, Mar. 28=

Monday, Mar. 28=

NORTHEAST=

Connecticut=

Mohawk Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Ski Sundown – Closed for Snow Sports

Maine=

Big Squaw – Wed Reopen 04/02 machine groomed 6 – 10 base 18 of 29 trails 62% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun;Apr 03: Last day.

Bigrock Mountain – Reopen 03/31

Black Mtn – Wed Reopen 04/02 frozen granular 10 – 15 base 16 of 67 trails 24% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Lost Valley – Closed for Snow Sports

Mt Abram – Closed for Snow Sports

Saddleback – Wed 6:30a loose granular machine groomed 36 – 68 base 40 of 68 trails 59% open, 111 acres, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Shawnee Peak – Wed Reopen 04/01 machine groomed 18 – 34 base Sat: 8:30a-6p;Sun: 8:30a-4:30p; Apr 03: Last day.

Sugarloaf – Wed 2:20p loose granular machine groomed 15 – 25 base 79 of 162 trails 49% open, 33 miles, 412 acres, 7 of 13 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p.

Sunday River – Wed 8:34a machine groomed 20 – 40 base 81 of 135 trails 60% open, 29 miles, 407 acres, 10 of 18 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-6:30p; Sat: 8a-6:30p;Sun: 8a-4p.

Massachusetts=

Berkshire East – Closed for Snow Sports

Jiminy Peak – Closed for Snow Sports

Otis Ridge – Closed for Snow Sports

Ski Butternut – Closed for Snow Sports

Wachusett – Wed 7:34a 1 new machine groomed 22 – 26 base 19 of 27 trails 70% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-7p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-7p; Mar 26: 9a-4p.

New Hampshire=

Attitash – Wed 8:43a machine groomed 17 – 17 base 38 of 68 trails, 55% open 4 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Bretton Woods – Wed 6:53a 2 new frozen granular machine groomed 12 – 24 base 24 of 98 trails, 24% open, 10 miles, 172 acres, 3 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Cannon Mountain – Wed 3:39p 1 – 3 new machine groomed 16 – 58 base 53 of 97 trails, 55% open, 13 miles, 176 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Cranmore – Closed for Snow Sports

Crotched Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Dartmouth Skiway – Closed for Snow Sports

Gunstock – Wed 12:09a machine groomed 24 – 32 base 37 of 48 trails 44% open, 182 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon: 9a-4p;Tue-Thu: 9a-8p;Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8a-9p;Sun: 8a-4p.

King Pine – Closed for Snow Sports

Loon Mountain – Wed 8:03a 1 new machine groomed 32 – 41 base 38 of 61 trails, 62% open, 16 miles, 221 acres, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

McIntyre Ski Area – Closed for Snow Sports

Mount Sunapee – Wed 8:48a 1 new machine groomed 29 – 29 base 43 of 66 trails, 65% open, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Pats Peak – Closed for Snow Sports

Ragged Mountain – Wed 7:22a variable machine groomed 12 – 24 base 28 of 57 trails 49% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Waterville Valley – Wed 3:14p 1 new machine groomed 20 – 30 base 59 of 61 trails, 56% open, 251 acres, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Wildcat – Wed 8:55a spring snow machine groomed 12 – 12 base 12 of 48 trails, 25% open 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

King Pine XC – Closed for Snow Sports

New York=

Belleayre – Wed 4:21p 1 new machine groomed 6 – 28 base 47 of 64 trails 84% open, 17 miles, 146 acres, 3 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Bristol Mountain – Wed 3:44p machine groomed 16 – 36 base 25 of 39 trails 64% open, 1 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Dry Hill – Closed for Snow Sports

Gore Mountain – Wed 3:01p 1 new frozen granular machine groomed 5 – 34 base 35 of 108 trails, 52% open, 15 miles, 184 acres, 6 of 14 lifts, Mon-Thu: 8:30a-4p Fri: 8:30a-8p; Sat: 8:30a-8p; Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Greek Peak – Wed 6:16a machine groomed 8 – 26 base 9 of 56 trails, 16% open 3 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-5p.

Holiday Valley – Wed 9:07p machine groomed 8 – 42 base 23 of 60 trails 38% open, 4 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a – 4:30p.

Hunter Mountain – Wed 9:04a 1 new machine groomed 24 – 24 base 30 of 67 trails, 46% open, 5 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Maple Ski Ridge – Closed for Snow Sports

Royal Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Snow Ridge – Closed for Snow Sports

Song Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Swain – Closed for Snow Sports

Thunder Ridge – Wed Reopen 04/02 machine groomed 12 – 36 base 17 of 22 trails, 77% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-5p Thunder Ridge will be closed Monday through Friday 3/28-4/1. We are planning to re-open on Saturday 4/2. Please consult our website: thunderridgeski.com.

West Mountain – Wed 10:28a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 20 of 33 trails 66% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon: 3p-9p; Tue-Fri: 2p-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Whiteface – Wed 6:50a 1 new spring snow machine groomed 23 – 35 base 56 of 91 trails 61% open, 15 miles, 177 acres, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Windham Mountain – Wed 8:48a 3 new frozen granular machine groomed 12 – 24 base 27 of 54 trails, 50% open, 185 acres, 1 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Woods Valley – Wed Reopen 04/01 machine groomed 16 – 32 base 12 of 21 trails 57% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Fri-Sun.

Gore Mountain XC – Closed for Snow Sports

Pennsylvania=

Blue Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Camelback – Closed for Snow Sports

Jack Frost – Closed for Snow Sports

Ski Sawmill – Closed for Snow Sports

Vermont=

Bolton Valley – Wed 7:09a 3 – 4 new packed powder machine groomed 6 – 12 base 18 of 71 trails, 38% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon 9a-4p, Tue-Fri 9a-10p; Sat 9a-10p Sun 9a-4p.

Bromley Mountain – Wed Reopen 03/30 spring snow 10 – 18 base 26 of 47 trails, 55% open, 2 of 9 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Burke Mountain – Wed 6:43a machine groomed 12 – 25 base 13 of 50 trails 26% open, 1 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Jay Peak – Wed 6:27a 3 – 4 new machine groomed 16 – 36 base 78 of 81 trails 96% open, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Killington – Wed 3:57p 6 new machine groomed 30 – 30 base 104 of 155 trails 67% open, 58 miles, 503 acres, 12 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Mad River Glen – Closed for Snow Sports

Magic Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Middlebury Snow Bowl – Wed Reopen 03/30 spring snow 15 – 15 base 6 of 17 trails, 35% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Wed-Sun;Apr 03: Last Day.

Mount Snow – Wed 6:22a machine groomed 14 – 14 base 37 of 87 trails 43% open, 10 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Okemo Mountain – Wed 7:13a 2 new variable machine groomed 18 – 24 base 72 of 121 trails, 60% open, 27 miles, 415 acres, 12 of 20 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Pico – Closed for Snow Sports

Smugglers Notch – Wed 4:38p 4 new packed powder machine groomed 10 – 42 base 49 of 78 trails, 63% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stowe – Wed 6:41a 3 new powder machine groomed 16 – 40 base 67 of 116 trails 58% open, 23 miles, 382 acres, 8 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stratton Mountain – Wed 6:56a machine groomed 16 – 16 base 51 of 99 trails 52% open, 243 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sugarbush – Wed 6:39a 2 – 3 new machine groomed 16 – 35 base 40 of 111 trails, 36% open, 193 acres, 6 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

SOUTHEAST=

North Carolina=

Beech Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Cataloochee – Closed for Snow Sports

Sugar Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

West Virginia=

Snowshoe Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

