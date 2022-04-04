LEBANON, N.H. (AP)Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com

Monday, Apr. 4=

NORTHEAST=

Maine=

Bigrock Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Black Mtn – Closed for Snow Sports

Saddleback – Wed 7:00a loose granular machine groomed 26 – 48 base 46 of 68 trails 68% open, 123 acres, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Apr 16: Last day.

Shawnee Peak – Closed for Snow Sports

Sugarloaf – Wed 2:55p frozen granular machine groomed 15 – 25 base 72 of 162 trails 44% open, 30 miles, 361 acres, 9 of 13 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p.

Sunday River – Wed 8:38a machine groomed 20 – 40 base 62 of 135 trails 46% open, 23 miles, 326 acres, 6 of 18 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Massachusetts=

Wachusett – Closed for Snow Sports

New Hampshire=

Attitash – Closed for Snow Sports

Bretton Woods – Wed 6:46a 1 new spring snow machine groomed 12 – 24 base 22 of 98 trails, 22% open, 10 miles, 163 acres, 3 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Cannon Mountain – Wed 6:47a 1 new machine groomed 16 – 58 base 49 of 97 trails, 51% open, 12 miles, 163 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Gunstock – Closed for Snow Sports

Loon Mountain – Wed 3:09p machine groomed 32 – 41 base 30 of 61 trails 49% open, 9 miles, 178 acres, 3 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Mount Sunapee – Closed for Snow Sports

Ragged Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Waterville Valley – Wed 8:11a hard packed machine groomed 10 – 15 base 20 of 61 trails 19% open, 91 acres, 4 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p Apr 10: Last day.

Wildcat – Wed 4:52p spring snow machine groomed 12 – 12 base 10 of 48 trails, 20% open 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

New York=

Belleayre – Wed 4:00p 1 new machine groomed 6 – 28 base 41 of 64 trails 74% open, 15 miles, 129 acres, 3 of 8 lifts, Mon/Tue/Fri: 9a-4p Sat: 9a-4p; Open Tue/Fri/Sat;Apr 09: Last day.

Bristol Mountain – Wed Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 16 – 36 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.

Gore Mountain – Wed 4:24p variable machine groomed 5 – 31 base 34 of 108 trails 51% open, 15 miles, 184 acres, 5 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Greek Peak – Closed for Snow Sports

Holiday Valley – Wed 3:30p machine groomed 8 – 42 base 8 of 60 trails 13% open, 1 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a – 4:30p.

HoliMont – Wed Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 10 – 41 base 59% open 2 of 8 lifts, Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:20p; Open Sat/Sun:Apr 10: Last day.

Hunter Mountain – Wed 6:00a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 23 of 67 trails 46% open, 6 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Thunder Ridge – Closed for Snow Sports

West Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Whiteface – Wed 6:17a spring snow machine groomed 17 – 29 base 48 of 91 trails 53% open, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 10: Last day.

Windham Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Woods Valley – Closed for Snow Sports

Vermont=

Bolton Valley – Closed for Snow Sports

Bromley Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Burke Mountain – Wed 6:45a machine groomed 12 – 25 base 11 of 50 trails 22% open, 1 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Jay Peak – Wed 6:46a – 1 new machine groomed 16 – 36 base 76 of 81 trails 94% open, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Killington – Wed 3:42p 1 new spring snow machine groomed 24 – 28 base 90 of 155 trails 58% open, 54 miles, 452 acres, 11 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Middlebury Snow Bowl – Closed for Snow Sports

Mount Snow – Wed 7:14a spring snow machine groomed 14 – 14 base 6 of 87 trails, 7% open 1 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Okemo Mountain – Wed 7:18a machine groomed 18 – 24 base 62 of 121 trails 51% open, 22 miles, 358 acres, 6 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 17: Last day.

Smugglers Notch – Wed 6:41a 1 new machine groomed 10 – 26 base 19 of 78 trails, 24% open, 1 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stowe – Wed 6:43a 1 new machine groomed 12 – 36 base 53 of 116 trails 46% open, 11 miles, 396 acres, 3 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stratton Mountain – Wed 10:21a machine groomed 16 – 16 base 48 of 99 trails 48% open, 236 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sugarbush – Wed 6:07a 1 – 2 new machine groomed 16 – 35 base 31 of 111 trails, 28% open, 136 acres, 2 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Viking Nordic XC – Closed for Snow Sports

