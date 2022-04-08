Boyne Mountain – Wed 6:51a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 20 of 60 trails 33% open, 4 of 12 lifts, Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Fri-Sun.

Mount Bohemia – Wed Reopen 04/09 spring snow 60 – 60 base 90 of 106 trails, 85% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9:30a-5p; Open Sat/Sun.

Ski Brule – Wed 5:46a machine groomed 24 – 36 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 3 of 11 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Minnesota=

Lutsen Mountains – Wed 9:44a 2 new machine groomed 36 – 48 base 60 of 62 trails, 97% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Wisconsin=

Granite Peak – Wed 7:50a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 58 of 58 trails 100% open, 175 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Wed-Thu: 10a-5p Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p; Open Wed-Sun; Apr 16: Last day.

ROCKIES=

Colorado=

Arapahoe Basin – Wed 5:22a packed powder 58 – 58 base 122 of 147 trails 84% open, 1209 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Aspen Highlands – Wed 5:10a spring snow 68 – 87 base 117 of 122 trails 96% open, 1053 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Aspen Mountain – Wed 5:10a spring snow 57 – 58 base 76 of 76 trails 100% open, 675 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Beaver Creek – Wed 5:33a machine groomed 58 – 58 base 137 of 169 trails 96% open, 24 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Breckenridge – Wed 5:22a variable machine groomed 60 – 60 base 187 of 187 trails 100% open, 2908 acres, 33 of 35 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Buttermilk – Closed for Snow Sports

Cooper – Wed 10:15a spring snow machine groomed 49 – 57 base 64 of 64 trails, 100% open 480 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Copper Mountain – Wed 4:52a machine groomed 62 – 62 base 150 of 158 trails 95% open, 23 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 24: Last day.

Crested Butte – Closed for Snow Sports

Echo Mountain – Wed 10:36a machine groomed 18 – 18 base 8 of 8 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon: 10a-5p Tue-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p.

Eldora – Wed 5:50a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 64 of 65 trails, 98% open 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Granby Ranch – Wed 7:54a machine groomed 55 – 55 base 21 of 41 trails 50% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Irwin – Wed 7:15a powder machine groomed 70 – 70 base

Keystone – Wed 5:34a machine groomed 48 – 48 base 112 of 130 trails 86% open, 2904 acres, 14 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 17: Last day.

Loveland – Wed 4:47a packed powder machine groomed 57 – 57 base 85 of 94 trails, 90% open 1664 acres, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p May 08: Last day.

Monarch – Wed 5:27a spring snow machine groomed 65 – 65 base 66 of 67 trails, 98% open 800 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Purgatory – Wed Reopen 04/09 packed powder 49 – 54 base 100 of 105 trails 95% open, 8 of 12 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.

Silverton Mountain – Wed 6:25a packed powder 36 – 100 base 64 of 69 trails, 93% open, 1 of 1 lift Thu/Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Sun Apr 17: Last day.

Snowmass – Wed 5:10a spring snow 59 – 80 base 98 of 98 trails 100% open, 3342 acres, 20 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Steamboat – Wed 7:10a spring snow machine groomed 47 – 85 base 164 of 169 trails 97% open, 2922 acres, 12 of 18 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 10: Last day.

Vail – Wed 5:33a machine groomed 58 – 58 base 264 of 273 trails, 98% open 5227 acres, 25 of 33 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Winter Park – Wed 5:49a packed powder machine groomed 68 – 70 base 149 of 168 trails 89% open, 2646 acres, 16 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Wolf Creek – Wed 6:50a spring snow machine groomed 93 – 117 base 133 of 133 trails 100% open, 1600 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 17: Last day.

Montana=

Big Sky – Wed 5:24a packed powder machine groomed 40 – 60 base 282 of 317 trails 89% open, 5182 acres, 27 of 36 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Blacktail Mountain – Wed Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 30 – 30 base 21 of 27 trails, 4 of 4 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9:30-4:30; Open Sat/Sun.

Bridger Bowl – Wed 6:14a spring snow machine groomed 41 – 41 base 75 of 75 trails 100% open, 9 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Red Lodge – Wed 5:56a spring snow machine groomed 41 – 51 base 59 of 70 trails 84% open, 1401 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 10: Last day.

Whitefish – Wed 7:00a spring snow machine groomed 26 – 108 base 90 of 113 trails 80% open, 2000 acres, 8 of 14 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 10: Last day.

New Mexico=

Sipapu – Wed 3:21a machine groomed 18 – 24 base 12 of 43 trails, 30% open 2 of 6 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Taos – Wed 6:40a variable machine groomed 55 – 73 base 83 of 110 trails, 75% open 9 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Utah=

Alta – Wed 6:23a spring snow machine groomed 101 – 101 base 115 of 118 trails, 97% open 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4:30p; Apr 17: Last day.

Brian Head – Wed 8:32a spring snow machine groomed 51 – 51 base 71 of 71 trails 100% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-4p Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9:30a-9p Sun: 9:30a-4:30p; Apr 17: Last day.

Brighton – Wed 6:24a spring snow machine groomed 81 – 81 base 62 of 66 trails, 94% open 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 24: Last day.

Deer Valley – Wed 7:01a machine groomed 50 – 50 base 92 of 103 trails 89% open, 21 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 17: Last day.

Park City – Wed 6:02a spring snow machine groomed 39 – 70 base 146 of 341 trails 43% open, 3232 acres, 29 of 41 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 17: Last day.

Powder Mountain – Wed 6:27a spring snow machine groomed 30 – 30 base 68 of 154 trails 44% open, 7000 acres, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 10: Last day.

Snowbasin – Wed 6:18a machine groomed 38 – 38 base 62 of 106 trails 58% open, 1736 acres, 4 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 10: Last day.

Snowbird – Wed 6:28a packed powder machine groomed 91 – 91 base 121 of 169 trails 72% open, 12 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Solitude – Wed 7:07a variable machine groomed 74 – 74 base 68 of 82 trails, 83% open 8 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; May 01: Last day.

Wyoming=

Grand Targhee – Wed 6:30a variable machine groomed 79 – 84 base 95 of 112 trails 85% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Hogadon – Wed 4:53a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 28 of 28 trails, 100% open 2 of 2 lifts, Wed/Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun Apr 10: Last day.

Jackson Hole – Wed 6:59a spring snow machine groomed 10 – 75 base 80 of 131 trails 61% open, 11 of 13 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Snowy Range – Wed 7:09a variable machine groomed 30 – 60 base 31 of 33 trails 90% open, 250 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 10: Last day.

Grand Targhee XC – Wed 6:28a spring snow machine groomed 79 – 84 base 5 of 5 trails 9 miles Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

