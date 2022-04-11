LEBANON, N.H. (AP)Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com

Monday, Apr. 11=

NORTHEAST=

Maine=

Saddleback – Wed 8:39a variable machine groomed 26 – 48 base 49 of 68 trails 72% open, 170 acres, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 16: Last day.

Sugarloaf – Wed 1:10p frozen granular machine groomed 15 – 25 base 75 of 162 trails 46% open, 31 miles, 379 acres, 4 of 13 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p; Apr 17: Last day.

Sunday River – Wed 8:09a machine groomed 20 – 40 base 34 of 135 trails 25% open, 14 miles, 198 acres, 4 of 18 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 24: Last day.

New Hampshire=

Bretton Woods – Closed for Snow Sports

Cannon Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Loon Mountain – Wed 7:56a machine groomed 24 – 32 base 30 of 61 trails 49% open, 13 miles, 178 acres, 3 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Waterville Valley – Closed for Snow Sports

Wildcat – Closed for Snow Sports

New York=

Belleayre – Wed 7:40a machine groomed 6 – 24 base 16 of 64 trails, 32% open 7 miles, 56 acres, 2 of 8 lifts, Mon: 9a-4p; Sat: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Bristol Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Gore Mountain – Reopen 04/15 5 – 20 base Mon/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Fri-Mon;Apr 17: Last day.

Holiday Valley – Closed for Snow Sports

HoliMont – Closed for Snow Sports

Hunter Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Whiteface – Reopen 04/15 10 – 20 base Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Fri-Sun; Apr 17: Last day.

Vermont=

Bolton Valley – Closed for Snow Sports

Burke Mountain – Closed for Snow Sports

Jay Peak – Wed 6:19a 1 new machine groomed 16 – 36 base 75 of 81 trails 93% open, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Killington – Wed 6:22a spring snow machine groomed 24 – 36 base 66 of 155 trails 43% open, 43 miles, 341 acres, 10 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; May 01: Last day.

Mount Snow – Wed 4:37p spring snow machine groomed 14 – 14 base 7 of 87 trails, 8% open 1 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 24: Last day.

Okemo Mountain – Wed 7:11a machine groomed 18 – 18 base 35 of 121 trails 29% open, 13 miles, 224 acres, 3 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 17: Last day.

Smugglers Notch – Closed for Snow Sports

Stowe – Wed 6:37a 4 new variable machine groomed 12 – 36 base 49 of 116 trails 42% open, 17 miles, 264 acres, 2 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 17: Last day.

Stratton Mountain – Wed 6:08a machine groomed 14 – 14 base 34 of 99 trails 34% open, 193 acres, 4 of 11 lifts,

Sugarbush – Wed 6:09a 1 new machine groomed 16 – 35 base 21 of 111 trails 19% open, 110 acres, 2 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

