LEBANON, N.H. (AP)Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com

Thursday, Apr. 14=

NORTHEAST=

Maine=

Saddleback – Wed 7:28a spring snow machine groomed 26 – 48 base 49 of 68 trails 72% open, 170 acres, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 16: Last day.

Sugarloaf – Wed 6:29a wet granular machine groomed 15 – 25 base 73 of 162 trails 45% open, 31 miles, 376 acres, 4 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p; Apr 17: Last day.

Sunday River – Wed 8:07a machine groomed 20 – 40 base 33 of 135 trails 24% open, 13 miles, 188 acres, 4 of 18 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 24: Last day.

New Hampshire=

Loon Mountain – Wed 7:59a machine groomed 24 – 32 base 26 of 61 trails 43% open, 12 miles, 171 acres, 3 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Waterville Valley – Closed for Snow Sports

New York=

Belleayre – Closed for Snow Sports

Gore Mountain – Wed 4:01p variable machine groomed 5 – 20 base 27 of 108 trails 35% open, 10 miles, 131 acres, 5 of 14 lifts, Mon/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Fri-Mon;Apr 17: Last day.

Whiteface – Reopen 04/15 10 – 20 base Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Fri-Sun; Apr 17: Last day.

Vermont=

Jay Peak – Wed 5:40a machine groomed 16 – 36 base 68 of 81 trails, 84% open 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Killington – Wed 6:39a spring snow machine groomed 24 – 36 base 66 of 155 trails 43% open, 42 miles, 324 acres, 8 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; May 01: Last day.

Mount Snow – Wed 7:42a spring snow machine groomed 14 – 14 base 5 of 87 trails, 6% open 1 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 24: Last day.

Okemo Mountain – Wed 7:03a machine groomed 10 – 24 base 33 of 121 trails 27% open, 12 miles, 203 acres, 3 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 17: Last day.

Smugglers Notch – Closed for Snow Sports

Stowe – Wed 6:20a spring snow machine groomed 10 – 36 base 45 of 116 trails, 39% open 15 miles, 252 acres, 2 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p Apr 17: Last day.

Stratton Mountain – Wed 6:11a machine groomed 14 – 14 base 34 of 99 trails 34% open, 193 acres, 2 of 11 lifts,

Sugarbush – Wed 6:35a machine groomed 16 – 35 base 20 of 111 trails 18% open, 102 acres, 2 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

