Arizona Snowbowl – Wed 5:34a 10 new powder machine groomed 105 – 105 base 55 of 55 trails, 100% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sunrise Park – Wed 9:38a 1 new machine groomed 86 – 86 base 49 of 67 trails 73% open, 3 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Bear Mountain – Wed 7:10a 28 new powder machine groomed 75 – 85 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Bear Valley – Wed Reopen 03/02 machine groomed 170 – 170 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Boreal – Wed 8:30a machine groomed 220 – 220 base 28 of 35 trails, 80% open 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.

China Peak – Wed Reopen 03/02 powder machine groomed 155 – 155 base Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Dodge Ridge – Wed Reopen 03/02 powder machine groomed 98 – 129 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Donner Ski Ranch – Wed Reopen 03/02 machine groomed 150 – 150 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Heavenly – Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 123 – 123 base 111 of 115 trails, 100% open, 4800 acres, 27 of 27 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Homewood – Wed 1:52p 28 new powder machine groomed 68 – 114 base 12 of 67 trails 18% open, 2 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

June – Wed 8:42a 11 new machine groomed 121 – 121 base 12 of 43 trails 28% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Kirkwood – Wed 8:05a 24 new powder machine groomed 168 – 220 base 27 of 90 trails 32% open, 670 acres, 3 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mammoth – Wed 7:00a 26 – 27 new powder machine groomed 225 – 300 base 141 of 175 trails, 81% open, 7 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mountain High – Wed Plan to Open 03/02 powder machine groomed 24 – 36 base Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Mt Baldy – Operating, no details

Mt Shasta – Wed 8:44a 10 new machine groomed 128 – 128 base 38 of 38 trails 100% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-7p; Sat: 9a-6p Sun: 9a-4p.

Northstar – Wed 7:54a 34 new powder machine groomed 81 – 153 base 100 of 100 trails, 100% open, 3159 acres, 5 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Palisades Tahoe – Wed 7:00a 38 new powder machine groomed 112 – 216 base 55 of 270 trails, 25% open, 16 of 44 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sierra at Tahoe – Wed 6:21a 8 new powder machine groomed 130 – 200 base 1 of 46 trails, 2% open, 1 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Snow Summit – Wed 7:11a 28 new powder machine groomed 75 – 85 base Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-8:30p; Sat: 8:30a-8:30p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Snow Valley – Wed Reopen 03/02 machine groomed 36 – 48 base Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Soda Springs – Wed Reopen 03/02 powder machine groomed 101 – 101 base 18 of 20 trails, 90% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon, Thu-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Sugar Bowl – Wed 1:51p 14 new powder machine groomed 103 – 180 base 62 of 103 trails, 60% open, 4 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p.

Tahoe Donner – Wed Reopen 03/02 machine groomed 65 – 65 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Diamond Peak – Wed 6:53a 30 new powder machine groomed 60 – 115 base 30 of 30 trails, 100% open, 655 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Lee Canyon – Wed 8:56a 14 new machine groomed 98 – 98 base 12 of 27 trails 44% open, 2 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Rose – Wed 7:42a 24 new powder machine groomed 230 – 291 base 55 of 65 trails 80% open, 850 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Bogus Basin – Wed 6:57a 5 new powder machine groomed 75 – 75 base 78 of 89 trails 7 of 10 lifts, 88% open, Mon-Fri: 10a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Brundage – Wed 5:02a 1 new powder machine groomed 58 – 92 base 67 of 67 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Kelly Canyon – Operating, no details Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 10a-4p; Open Tue-Sun.

Lookout Pass – Wed 1:42a powder machine groomed 72 – 86 base 47 of 53 trails, 23 miles 950 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, 91% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Magic Mountain – Operating, no details Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Pebble Creek – Wed 9:49a machine groomed 50 – 95 base 30 of 30 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p Sun: 9a-4p.

Pomerelle – Wed 9:51a 6 new machine groomed 99 – 99 base 31 of 31 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Mon: 9a-4p Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.

Schweitzer – Wed 8:00a 8 new variable machine groomed 70 – 104 base 92 of 92 trails 8 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-7p.

Silver Mountain – Wed 5:58a 3 new powder machine groomed 104 – 104 base 79 of 80 trails, 5 of 7 lifts, 99% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Soldier Mountain – Wed Reopen 03/02 machine groomed 64 – 70 base Thu: 10a-4p Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Sun Valley – Wed 5:43a 16 new powder machine groomed 79 – 105 base 117 of 128 trails 2596 acres, 16 of 17 lifts, 91% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Tamarack – Wed 7:14a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 42 – 80 base 48 of 48 trails 1100 acres, 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Anthony Lakes – Wed Reopen 03/02 machine groomed 64 – 64 base Thu-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Cooper Spur – Wed Reopen 03/03 machine groomed 26 – 26 base Fri: 4p-8p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Hoodoo – Wed 8:02a machine groomed 63 – 63 base 36 of 40 trails, 5 of 5 lifts 90% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mt Ashland – Wed Reopen 03/02 machine groomed 78 – 84 base 36 of 44 trails 3 of 5 lifts, 82% open, Mon: 9a-4p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Mt Bachelor – Wed 1:12p machine groomed 84 – 84 base 121 of 121 trails 12 of 15 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Meadows – Wed 5:23a 5 new powder machine groomed 123 – 200 base 87 of 87 trails, 7 of 12 lifts, 100% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p; Wed-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Mt Hood Skibowl – Wed 1:11p machine groomed 64 – 70 base 18 of 69 trails 7 of 8 lifts, 26% open, Mon-Fri: 9p-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Timberline – Wed 9:00a 11 new machine groomed 138 – 138 base 8 of 9 lifts 89% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-4p.

Willamette Pass – Wed 6:05a 19 new powder machine groomed 63 – 63 base 29 of 29 trails 5 of 5 lifts, 100% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

49 Degrees North – Wed 5:23a 7 new powder machine groomed 56 – 90 base 71 of 89 trails 4 of 7 lifts, 80% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Badger Mountain – Wed Reopen 03/04 machine groomed 20 – 20 base Sat/Sun: 11a-4p Open Sat/Sun.

Bluewood – Wed 8:09a 5 new machine groomed 73 – 74 base 26 of 26 trails 3 of 4 lifts, 100% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Crystal Mountain – Wed 1:06p machine groomed 91 – 91 base 84 of 85 trails 9 of 11 lifts, 99% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Loup Loup Ski Bowl – Wed Reopen 03/03 machine groomed 32 – 34 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mission Ridge – Wed 6:47a machine groomed 46 – 58 base 55 of 56 trails 2000 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, 98% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Baker – Wed 5:23a 8 new powder machine groomed 149 – 159 base 36 of 38 trails 950 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, 95% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Mt Spokane – Wed 5:55a 7 new machine groomed 57 – 97 base 52 of 58 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 90% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Stevens Pass – Wed 1:05p machine groomed 77 – 77 base 57 of 77 trails 12 of 14 lifts, 74% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Summit at Snoqualmie – Wed 1:04p machine groomed 78 – 78 base 67 of 83 trails 17 of 26 lifts, 81% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p Sun: 9a-5p.

Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental – Wed 1:04p machine groomed 83 – 150 base 23 of 24 trails, 5 of 5 lifts, 96% open, Mon: 9a-4p Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

White Pass – Wed 1:03p machine groomed 97 – 97 base 39 of 47 trails 7 of 8 lifts, 83% open, Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p.

Apex Mountain – Wed 7:11a 5 new machine groomed 91 – 91 base 78 of 80 trails 98% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Baldy Mountain – Wed Reopen 03/02 machine groomed 73 – 73 base 30 of 35 trails 86% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.

Big White – Wed 7:15a 2 new machine groomed 106 – 106 base 119 of 119 trails 100% open, 16 of 16 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:45a-8p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-8p.

Cypress Mountain – Wed 12:57p machine groomed 136 – 136 base 52 of 53 trails 98% open, 4 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Fairmont Hot Springs – Wed 7:21a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 12 of 14 trails 86% open, 3 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.

Fernie Alpine – Wed 9:00a 3 new powder machine groomed 41 – 85 base 142 of 142 trails 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Grouse Mountain – Wed 7:24a 6 new machine groomed 116 – 151 base 33 of 33 trails, 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8a-10p.

Hudson Bay – Wed 7:27a machine groomed 53 – 83 base 13 of 41 trails, 32% open 3 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p.

Kicking Horse – Wed 7:29a 1 new machine groomed 64 – 64 base 129 of 129 trails 100% open, 4 of 7 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 10a-7p; Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Kimberley – Wed 5:09a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 47 – 141 base 80 of 80 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Last Frontier Heli Bell 2 – Wed 7:31a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 119 – 119 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Last Frontier Heli Ripley Creek – Wed 7:32a 1 new packed powder 165 – 165 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Manning Park Resort – Wed 5:11a packed powder machine groomed 46 – 69 base 26 of 34 trails 76% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Mount Seymour – Wed 7:37a 5 new machine groomed 112 – 163 base 40 of 40 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.

Mount Washington Alpine Resort – Wed 7:15a variable machine groomed 69 – 69 base 81 of 81 trails, 100% open, 1600 acres, 8 of 10 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Panorama Mountain – Wed 5:59a packed powder machine groomed 30 – 45 base 135 of 135 trails 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Powder King – Wed 6:46a 1 new machine groomed 106 – 173 base 37 of 37 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Mon.

RED Mountain Resort – Wed 8:02a packed powder machine groomed 35 – 74 base 119 of 119 trails 100% open, 3840 acres, 8 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p.

Revelstoke Mountain – Wed 7:40a machine groomed 89 – 89 base 42 of 42 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Sasquatch Mountain Resort – Wed 7:43a 6 new machine groomed 111 – 111 base 35 of 35 trails, 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p.

SilverStar – Wed 6:58a machine groomed 98 – 98 base 132 of 133 trails, 99% open 10 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 8a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4:30p.

Sun Peaks – Wed 7:00a machine groomed 81 – 91 base 137 of 137 trails, 100% open 12 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Whistler Blackcomb – Wed 5:56a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 91 – 91 base 240 of 240 trails, 100% open, 8171 acres, 27 of 37 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Whitewater – Wed 5:53a 6 new machine groomed 93 – 93 base 82 of 82 trails 100% open, 2367 acres, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Duck Mountain – Operating, no details Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p Open Sat/Sun.

Asessippi Ski Area – Wed 8:57a machine groomed 66 – 85 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 9:30a-4:30p; Fri: 9:30a-7p Sat 9:30a-7p Sun 9:30a-4:30p.

Falcon Ridge – Wed Reopen 03/04 machine groomed 12 – 12 base Sat/Sun: 10:30a-4:30p; Open Sat/Sun.

Bromont – Wed 9:07a 5 new hard packed machine groomed 31 – 31 base 102 of 141 trails 92% open, 9 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-10:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10:30p.

Camp Fortune – Wed 9:15a 6 new machine groomed 39 – 39 base 20 of 25 trails 80% open, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-7p.

Le Massif – Wed 9:55a 20 new machine groomed 28 – 28 base 53 of 53 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Belu – Wed 9:18a machine groomed 22 – 22 base 13 of 14 trails, 93% open 2 of 2 lifts Wed-Fri: 12:30p-3:30p/6:30p-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Feb 27-Mar 03: 9:30a-3:30p/6:30p-9:30p Open Wed-Sun.

Mont Blanc – Wed 9:20a 6 new machine groomed 35 – 35 base 42 of 42 trails 100% open, 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Cascades – Wed 9:23a 4 new hard packed machine groomed 37 – 37 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Mont Gleason – Wed 9:27a 6 new machine groomed 33 – 33 base 20 of 25 trails 80% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon/Tue:9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p Sun: 9a-4p; Feb 26-Mar 04: 9a-9:30p.

Mont Habitant – Wed 9:30a 12 new machine groomed 33 – 33 base 11 of 11 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Mont Orford – Wed 9:32a 10 new machine groomed 33 – 33 base 43 of 61 trails 100% open, 6 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Rigaud – Wed 9:33a 8 new machine groomed 31 – 31 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 2 of 2 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Mont Sainte Anne – Wed 6:01a 13 new machine groomed 16 – 16 base 71 of 71 trails, 100% open, 520 acres, 6 of 9 lifts, smMon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Ste Marie – Wed 9:35a 4 new machine groomed 33 – 33 base 19 of 20 trails 95% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mont Sutton – Wed 6:49a 4 new packed powder 18 – 22 base 56 of 60 trails 93% open, 23 miles, 208 acres, 7 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun 8:30p-4p.

Owls Head – Wed 9:38a 8 new machine groomed 33 – 33 base 49 of 52 trails 94% open, 6 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Ski La Reserve – Wed 9:41a 8 new machine groomed 33 – 33 base 37 of 40 trails 93% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.

Sommet Edelweiss – Wed 8:17a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 17 of 20 trails 85% open, 2 of 4 lifts Mon/Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-9p Open Wed-Mon.

Sommet Gabriel – Wed 9:42a 6 new machine groomed 31 – 31 base 21 of 21 trails 100% open, 3 of 5 lifts Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Feb 27-Mar 03: 9a-5p Open Wed-Sun.

Sommet Morin Heights – Wed Reopen 03/02 machine groomed 31 – 31 base 35 of 35 trails, 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon/Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Thu-Mon.

Sommet Olympia – Wed Reopen 03/02 machine groomed 31 – 31 base 36 of 37 trails 97% open, 5 of 6 lifts Mon/Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Thu-Mon.

Sommet Saint Sauveur – Wed 9:45a 6 new machine groomed 31 – 31 base 40 of 40 trails, 100% open, 7 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Stoneham – Wed 6:32a 9 new powder machine groomed 55 – 55 base 43 of 43 trails 100% open, 19 miles, 333 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.

Tremblant – Wed 9:47a 7 new machine groomed 47 – 47 base 98 of 102 trails 96% open, 13 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.

Val D Irene – Wed Reopen 03/03 machine groomed 39 – 39 base Fri: 9a-3p Sat/Sun: 9a-3p; Open Fri-Sun.

versant Avila – Wed 9:50a 6 new machine groomed 31 – 31 base 13 of 13 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Vorlage – Wed 9:52a 6 new machine groomed 30 – 30 base 18 of 18 trails 100% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p.

Batawa Ski Hill – Wed 8:09a 3 new machine groomed 28 – 28 base 10 of 11 trails 91% open, 3 of 3 lifts Wed-Fri: 1p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p Open Wed-Sun.

Blue Mountain – Wed 8:37a 1 new machine groomed 37 – 37 base 39 of 43 trails 91% open, 9 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Boler Mountain – Wed 8:39a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 8:30a-9:30p Sun: 8:30a-7p.

Brimacombe – Wed 8:15a machine groomed 37 – 37 base 19 of 21 trails, 90% open 4 of 11 lifts Mon/Wed-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 9:30a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p Open Wed-Mon.

Calabogie Peaks – Wed 9:45a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 22 of 24 trails 90% open, 2 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Chicopee – Wed 8:41a 4 new machine groomed 20 – 20 base 11 of 14 trails 79% open, 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Dagmar Ski Resort – Wed 8:11a 1 new machine groomed 28 – 28 base 18 of 18 trails, 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts Wed-Fri: 10a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 10a-9:30p Open Wed-Sun.

Earl Bales Ski Centre – Wed 8:42a 2 new machine groomed 8 – 8 base 2 of 4 trails, 50% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 2p-9:30p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-6p.

Glen Eden – Wed 8:44a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 16 of 17 trails, 94% open 6 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.

Hidden Valley – Wed Reopen 03/02 machine groomed 22 – 22 base 14 of 15 trails 93% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon: 9a-4p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Hockley Valley – Wed 8:47a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 9 of 15 trails 60% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon/Tue: 1p-9p Wed-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9 Sun: 9a-5p.

Horseshoe Resort – Wed 8:49a 1 new machine groomed 24 – 24 base 26 of 28 trails 93% open, 6 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Lakeridge Ski Resort – Wed 8:52a 4 new machine groomed 31 – 31 base 18 of 18 trails, 100% open, 5 of 6 lifts Mon: 9a-4:30p Tue-Fri: 9:30a-9:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-9:30p.

Loch Lomond – Wed 8:53a machine groomed 16 – 16 base 15 of 17 trails, 88% open 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Wed: 10a-4p Thu/Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 10a-9p Sun: 10a-5p.

Mansfield Ski Club – Wed Reopen 03/01 machine groomed 14 – 20 base Wed-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mt Pakenham – Wed 7:27a 2 new machine groomed 32 – 32 base 10 of 10 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-5p Open Tue-Sun.

Mt St Louis Moonstone – Wed 8:56a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 36 of 36 trails 100% open, 7 of 13 lifts Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Searchmont Resort – Wed 8:26a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Wed/Thu: 9:30a-4p Fri: 9:30a-9p; Sat: 9:30a-9p Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Sir Sams – Wed 8:25a machine groomed 22 – 22 base 14 of 14 trails, 100% open 3 of 7 lifts Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Snow Valley – Wed 9:01a machine groomed 37 – 37 base 18 of 20 trails, 90% open 6 of 9 lifts Mon: 9a-4p Tue-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Martock – Wed 11:02a 1 new machine groomed 26 – 26 base 11 of 11 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Crabbe Mountain – Wed 8:30a 2 new machine groomed 26 – 26 base 28 of 34 trails 82% open, 2 of 3 lifts, smWed: 9a-4:30p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mont Farlagne – Wed 8:33a 1 new machine groomed 26 – 26 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 3 of 5 lifts Wed/Thu: 12p-8p Fri: 10a-8p; Sat: 10a-8p Sun: 10a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

Banff Norquay – Wed 8:36a machine groomed 43 – 76 base 59 of 60 trails 98% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 9a-4p.

Canada Olympic Park – Wed 1:54p machine groomed 20 – 20 base 3 of 3 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts, smMon: 4p-9p Tue-Fri: 11a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Canyon – Wed 6:01a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 22 of 22 trails, 100% open 5 of 5 lifts Wed-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun:9a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

Castle Mountain – Wed 5:38a 3 new powder machine groomed 32 – 69 base 94 of 95 trails 99% open, 94 miles, 3592 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat-Sun: 9a-4p.

Lake Louise – Wed 5:33a packed powder machine groomed 42 – 49 base 126 of 161 trails 78% open, 11 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Marmot Basin – Wed 9:20a machine groomed 43 – 43 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nakiska – Wed 8:07a machine groomed 29 – 29 base 65 of 79 trails, 82% open 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sunshine Village – Wed 5:22a machine groomed 65 – 65 base 121 of 145 trails 83% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Alyeska Resort – Wed 11:55a machine groomed 34 – 93 base 60 of 76 trails 79% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 10:30a-4p; Sat: 10:30a-8p Sun: 10:30a-5:30p.

Eaglecrest – Wed Reopen 03/01 packed powder 51 – 157 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Station Mont Sainte Anne XC – Wed 6:08a 13 new machine groomed 14 – 15 base 14 of 18 trails, 76 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.