Slater, McKitty complete Chargers’ signings of draft class

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP)First-round pick Rashawn Slater signed his contract with the Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday as players reported for training camp.

Slater, who was the 13th overall pick in the draft in April, is expected to be the Chargers’ left tackle when the season begins on Sept. 12 at Washington.

Tight end Tre’ McKitty, a third-rounder, also signed. That means Los Angeles will have all their rookies on the field for the first practice on Wednesday.

Los Angeles was lagging behind the rest of the league for most of the offseason on COVID-19 vaccinations, but are close to having 90% of their players either fully vaccinated or in the process of getting their second shot.

Despite the high rate of vaccinations, the team placed running back Justin Jackson on the COVID-19/reserve list.

