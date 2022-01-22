Slawson scores 18 to lead Furman over Wofford 75-50

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)Jalen Slawson posted 18 points and three blocks as Furman easily beat Wofford 75-50 on Saturday night.

Slawson made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Mike Bothwell had 15 points for Furman (14-7, 6-2 Southern Conference). Alex Hunter added 10 points. Marcus Foster had 10 points.

Wofford totaled 23 second-half points, a season low for the team.

B.J. Mack had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Terriers (12-8, 4-4). Isaiah Bigelow added 4 points and 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51