Slazinski scores 20 to lead Iona over Marist 78-71

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP)Quinn Slazinski had a career-high 20 points as Iona topped Marist 78-71 in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference opener on Wednesday night.

Tyson Jolly had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Gaels (7-2, 1-0). Ryan Myers added 11 points, while Dylan van Eyck delivered nine assists.

Jao Ituka had 19 points for the Red Foxes (2-4). Raheim Sullivan added 14 points. Samkelo Cele finished with 13 points and three blocks.

