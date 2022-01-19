Sloan scores 23 to lead E. Tennessee St. over Mercer 72-64

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP)David Sloan had 23 points as East Tennessee State beat Mercer 72-64 on Wednesday night.

Ledarrius Brewer had 18 points for East Tennessee State (12-8, 4-3 Southern Conference). Ty Brewer added 14 points. Jordan King had 12 points.

Felipe Haase had 17 points for the Bears (11-8, 4-2). James Glisson III added 17 points and seven rebounds. Jalen Johnson had 14 points.

