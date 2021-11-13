Sluka, Fuller lead Holy Cross past Fordham 52-24

NEW YORK (AP)Matthew Sluka threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more and Holy Cross scored the last 35 points of the game to rout Fordham 52-24 on Saturday in a showdown for first place in the Patriot League.

Jordan Fuller scored on a 1-yard run 15 seconds before halftime to pull the Crusaders (8-2, 5-0) into a tie at 24, and on their first possession after halftime, he added another 1-yard plunge to start the route. He ended the scoring with a 4-yard TD.

Sluka scored on a 1-yard run and a 15-yard scamper and connected with Tenio Ayeni for 54 yards, and Jalen Coker for 42, as the Crusaders won their third-straight league title.

Sluka was 11 of 18 for 272 yards and ran it 16 times for 104 yards.

Tim Demorat threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns for the Rams (6-4, 4-1), who had their six-game winning streak end.

