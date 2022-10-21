HAMILTON – Seth Small’s 30-yard field goal on the final play of the game earned the Hamilton Tiger-Cats an exciting 30-27 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks on a windy Friday night.

Small’s boot, his fifth of the CFL contest, capped a 45-yard, six-play drive into a brisk 30-kilometre wind that blew consistently throughout the night. It was engineered by backup Matt Shiltz, who had a key 25-yard run on the drive.

Hamilton (7-10) moved ahead of Saskatchewan (6-10) in the battle for the third and final East Division playoff spot. The Roughriders take on the Calgary Stampeders (10-6) on Saturday night.

Regardless of what the Riders do, though, Hamilton can clinch the third playoff seed with a win next week in Ottawa. The Redblacks, who were eliminated from post-season contention with the loss, are 0-8 this season at TD Place.

Ottawa’s Caleb Evans set a single-season CFL record for most rushing TDs by a quarterback. He ran for two scores, giving him 15 before a Tim Hortons Field sellout of 24,062 spectators.

Evans broke the CFL record of 14 set in 1991 by B.C.’s Doug Flutie and later tied in 2018 by Toronto’s James Franklin.