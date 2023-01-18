OREM, Utah (AP)Tahj Small’s 13 points helped Utah Valley defeat Abilene Christian 84-54 on Wednesday night.

Small shot 6 of 9 from the field for the Wolverines (15-5, 6-1 Western Athletic Conference). Justin Harmon scored 12 points and added seven assists. Tim Ceaser finished 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Cameron Steele led the Wildcats (9-10, 1-5) in scoring, finishing with nine points and two steals. Immanuel Allen added nine points and four steals for Abilene Christian. In addition, Tobias Cameron had seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.