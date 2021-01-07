Smith adds Maxwell Award to collection of postseason honors

Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith of Alabama added to his collection of postseason honors Thursday night, receiving the Maxwell Award as the college football player of the year.

Smith also won the Walter Camp player of the year and the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver.

Four other Alabama players received awards during the College Football Awards Show.

Smith won the Maxwell over his teammate, quarterback Mac Jones, and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Smith became the first wide receiver to win the Maxwell since Michigan’s Desmond Howard in 1991. Howard also won the Heisman that year.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Smith leads the nation with 105 receptions and 20 touchdown catches. The Associated Press player of the year has 1,641 yards receiving, with an FBS-high 844 coming after the catch.

Other awards handed out Thursday:

– Alabama’s Jones won the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Year Award. He threw 36 touchdown passes and four interceptions, completing 77% of his attempts.

– Alabama’s Najee Harris, who scored an FBS-leading 24 rushing touchdowns, won the Doak Walker Award as the top running back.

– Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood became the sixth Alabama player to win the Outland Trophy as the outstanding interior lineman.

– Landon Dickerson of Alabama won the Rimington Trophy as the top center.

– Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins, the only player in the country with four interceptions and four sacks, won the Chuck Bednarik Award as the top defensive player.

– Free safety Trevon Moehrig, who had two interceptions and broke up nine passes, became the first TCU player to win the Jim Thorpe Award as the top defensive back.

– Florida’s Kyle Pitts, who led all tight ends with 12 TD catches, won the John Mackey Award as the top player at his position.

– Miami’s Jose Borregales won the Lou Groza Award as the top kicker. A transfer from Florida International, he was 20 of 22 on field goals.

– Pressley Harvin III of Georgia Tech won the Ray Guy Award as the top punter after averaging an ACC-record 48 yards per punt.

– Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell was named Home Depot coach of the year. The Chanticleers won 11 games and were ranked as high as No. 9 in the AP Top 25.

—

