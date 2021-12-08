Smith carries Chattanooga over UNC Asheville 78-73

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP)Malachi Smith had 28 points as Chattanooga edged past UNC Asheville 78-73 on Wednesday night.

Smith hit 9 of 12 shots. He added eight rebounds.

A.J. Caldwell had 15 points for Chattanooga (8-1), which earned its fifth straight road victory. Silvio De Sousa added 14 points and Avery Diggs had 11 points.

Tajion Jones had 22 points for the Bulldogs (5-4). Drew Pember added 19 points and seven rebounds. LJ Thorpe had 15 points and seven assists.

The Mocs improved to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. Chattanooga defeated UNC Asheville 75-45 on Nov. 14.

