AUBURN, Ala. (AP)Jabari Smith bounced back from a rough shooting night with 23 points and 12 rebounds and Walker Kessler scored 21 to lead No. 1 Auburn to an 86-68 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday.

The Tigers (20-1) built a big lead, lost most of it and then dominated the final minutes for their nation-leading 17th consecutive win. The Sooners (13-8) visited as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Smith was just 2-of-15 shooting for five points in a 55-54 win over Missouri Tuesday. He and Kessler took over this one.

The 7-foot-1 Kessler was 9 of 11 from the floor, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked four shots. He also hit his fourth and fifth 3-pointers of the season.

K.D. Johnson scored 13 after producing the last five points in the Missouri win.

Jordan Goldwire led Oklahoma with a career-high 19 points. Umoja Gibson scored 14 points and Tanner Groves had 13.

NO. 3 ARIZONA 67, ARIZONA STATE 56

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) – Bennedict Mathurin and Oumar Ballo scored 14 points each as Arizona turned up the defensive pressure in the second half to win despite some woeful shooting.

The Wildcats (17-2, 7-1 Pac-12) shot 32% from the floor and went 3 for 23 from 3, yet found a way to win behind superb second-half defense.

Arizona State (6-12, 2-6) managed to slow down one of the nation’s fastest-tempo teams and seemed to have the Wildcats on the ropes several times. The Sun Devils kept letting the cold-shooting Wildcats hang around, then went cold themselves to lose for the 11th time in 12 games at McKale Center.

DJ Horne led Arizona State with 15 points, but had just two in the second half.

ALABAMA 87, NO. 4 BAYLOR 78

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Jaden Shackelford scored 19 points and had nine rebounds for Alabama to key the upset in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Alabama (14-7) has now beaten three teams that reached the Final Four last season. The Crimson Tide also knocked off then-No. 1 Gonzaga in early December and topped Houston a week later.

The Crimson Tide led by four points with under three minutes to play, then freshman J.D. Davison scored seven of his 14 points to seal the win.

Jahvon Quinerly scored 20 points for Alabama, Juwan Gary had 15 and Keon Ellis 11.

Baylor (18-3) played without its leading scorer, LJ Cryer, who’s had foot soreness. James Akinjo had just eight points and didn’t hit his first basket until midway through the second half.

NO. 9 DUKE 74, LOUISVILLE 65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — AJ Griffin scored 22 points, including consecutive 3-pointers during a late 12-0 run to help Duke escape.

The Blue Devils (17-3, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) led 24-8 after 10 minutes before Louisville eventually rallied to forge several ties, the last at 60-all on El Ellis’ long 3-pointer with 8:28 remaining. Wendell Moore Jr.`s two free throws put Duke back up 62-60 before Paolo Banchero and Mark Williams followed with timely blocks, the latter of which set up Griffin’s critical 3 to make it 65-60.

Griffin then followed Williams’ block of Mason Faulkner with another big 3 for an eight-point lead with 4:50 left and Louisville couldn’t recover in Mike Pegues’ second debut as interim coach. Pegues took over for a second time this season on Wednesday when Chris Mack and the school agreed to part ways.

NO. 10 MICHIGAN STATE 83, MICHIGAN 67

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Max Christie scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half and Malik Hall finished with 15 points as Michigan State held off its in-state rival.

The Spartans (16-4, 7-2 Big Ten) pulled away by outscoring their rivals 14-3 early in the second half and didn’t have trouble keeping a comfortable cushion.

Michigan State’s Joey Hauser scored 14, A.J. Hoggard had 11 points.

Hunter Dickinson had 25 points and Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate scored 11 each for the Wolverines (10-8, 4-4), who trailed by just four at halftime but missed their first eight shots in the second half and failed to bounce back at either end of the court.

NO. 14 VILLANOVA 73, ST. JOHN’S 62

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) – Collin Gillespie scored 17 points, and Eric Dixon and Caleb Daniels each had 15 as Villanova used a 3-point-happy first half to cruise.

The Wildcats (16-5, 9-2 Big East) put this one away with a decisive 19-2 run and nine 3-pointers in the opening 20 minutes for their third straight win.

Montez Mathis led St. John’s (11-8, 3-5), with 14 points.

TCU 77, NO. 19 LSU 68

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Chuck O’Bannon scored 16 of his career-high 19 points after halftime, including three consecutive 3-pointers from basically the same spot and TCU held on to beat slumping LSU in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

TCU (14-4) had its largest lead at 50-34 with 15:59 left after O’Bannon’s third consecutive 3 in a 76-second span from the right wing.

Even though the Tigers (16-5) were able to cut that deficit to one after a 20-5 run over the next 6 1/2 minutes that Tari Eason began with six consecutive points, they were never able to take the lead. LSU lost for the fourth time in five games.

Mike Miles had 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Frogs. Damion Baugh added 14 points.

NO. 21 XAVIER 74, CREIGHTON 64

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Jack Nunge and Paul Scruggs fueled a dramatic second-half turnaround that saw Xavier score 29 of the first 31 points of the period to wipe out a 17-point deficit agains Creighton.

Scruggs scored 18 points and Nunge made a career-high four 3-pointers and had all 16 of his points in the second half as the Musketeers won for the first time in three games. Zach Freemantle had 16 points and Nate Johnson made five 3s for all 15 of his points.

Xavier (15-5, 5-4 Big East) swept the two-game season series and won in Omaha for the first time since 2018.

Ryan Nembhard led the Bluejays with 23 points and Ryan Kalkbrenner had 13 as Creighton (12-7, 4-4) dropped its second straight and lost for the first time in conference play at home. It was the Bluejays’ biggest blown lead at CHI Health Center, which opened in 2003.

NO. 23 IOWA STATE 67, MISSOURI 50

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Izaiah Brockington scored 15 points and Tyrese Hunter added 14 as Iowa State won in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Brockington converted all eight of his free throw attempts and made three 3-pointers for the Cyclones (16-5).

DaJuan Gordon led Missouri (8-12) with 15 points. Amari Davis scored 11.

Iowa State shot 58.3% in the second half and forced 18 Missouri turnovers. The Cyclones seized control with a 15-0 run in the second half, building a 49-34 advantage as Missouri missed 10 of its first 11 shots.

NO. 24 ILLINOIS 59, NORTHWESTERN 56

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) – Kofi Cockburn returned from a concussion and scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Illinois.

Cockburn hit 10 of 17 shots, but his teammates combined for a dismal 12-of-34 shooting clip, allowing the Wildcats to hang around despite going 20 of 56 from the field and 6 of 18 from 3-point range.

The Wildcats worked their way to a six-point cushion on Elyjah Williams’ three-point play with 8:09 to play, but Illinois (15-5, 8-2 Big Ten) turned to Cockburn and he scored 14 points in the second half, going 6 of 9 from the field. He tied the game with a short bucket with 2:25 to play and guard Da’Monte Williams’ follow dunk off Cockburn’s miss gave Illinois a 55-53 lead with 1:34 to play.

Pete Nance led Northwestern (9-10, 2-8 Big Ten) with 21 points.

NO. 25 DAVIDSON 77, LA SALLE 69

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Luka Brajkovic scored 22 points, Foster Loyer added 14 points, six rebounds and five assists and Davidson held off La Salle in Bob McKillop’s 1,000th game as head coach of the Wildcats.

The 71-year-old McKillop is 624-376 during his 33 seasons at Davidson.

Hyunjung Lee had 14 points, including on four clutch free throws in the final minute, and Sam Mennenga had eight points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats. Davidson (17-3, 7-1 Atlantic 10) bounced back from a 70-68 loss to VCU on Wednesday night, just two days after joining the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2015.

Jack Clark had 18 points for La Salle (6-12, 1-7), which has lost eight of its last nine and remains winless on the road this season.

—