Smith lifts Chattanooga past VCU on late basket

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Malachi Smith made a jump shot with a second remaining to lead Chattanooga to a 56-54 win over VCU on Saturday.

Smith had 20 points to lead the Mocs.

Silvio De Sousa had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Chattanooga (4-0). David Jean-Baptiste added 12 points.

Vince Williams Jr. scored a career-high 21 points for the Rams (2-2). Jayden Nunn added 10 points.

