RADFORD, Va. (AP)Khydarius Smith scored 14 points as South Carolina Upstate beat Radford 65-60 on Wednesday night.

Smith shot 7 of 8 from the field and 0 for 4 from the line for the Spartans (7-7). Justin Bailey added 12 points while going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 0 for 4 from distance, and 4 for 5 from the line, and they also had five rebounds. Trae Broadnax recorded 11 points and was 4 of 8 shooting and 3 of 7 from the free throw line.

DaQuan Smith led the Highlanders (7-9) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Onyebuchi Ezeakudo added 10 points and four assists for Radford.

