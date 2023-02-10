WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP)Braden Smith scored a career-high 24 points to lead No. 1 Purdue to an 87-73 victory over Iowa on Thursday night.

Smith, a freshman guard, shot 8 of 10 – including 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Zach Edey scored 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting. Edey, who was averaging 22.4 points entering the game, had just four points until the final 8 1/2 minutes. Edey grabbed a team-high 14 rebounds, and Caleb Furst added 10 rebounds as Purdue held a 43-23 edge.

Fletcher Loyer scored 17 points, Furst 11 and Mason Gillis 10 for the Boilermakers (23-2, 12-2 Big Ten).

Kris Murray led Iowa with 24 points on 10-of-16 shooting, and Filip Rebraca had 17 for the Hawkeyes (15-9, 7-6).

NO. 4 ARIZONA 85, CALIFORNIA 62

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) – Azuolas Tubelis had 23 points, 14 rebounds and four steals for his 11th double-double of the season to lead Arizona.

Pelle Larsson added 16 points to help the Wildcats (22-3, 11-3 Pac-12) to their seventh win in a row and 13th straight over Cal. Oumar Ballo had 14 points and nine rebounds, and Cedric Henderson Jr. chipped in 11 and eight boards.

Sam Alajiki scored 12 points to lead the Bears (3-21, 2-11), who dropped their eighth in a row. Lars Thiemann added 10 points and eight rebounds.

NO. 7 UCLA 62, OREGON STATE 47

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) – Amari Bailey scored a career-high 24 points to lead UCLA past Oregon State.

Bailey, a freshman guard, was 10 of 16 from the field and scored 18 points in the second half.

Jaylen Clark added 16 points and three steals for the Bruins (20-4, 11-2 Pac-12), who lead the conference in scoring defense.

Jordan Pope led the Beavers (9-16, 3-11) with 17 points.

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 78, NO. 15 ST. MARY’S 74

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Cam Shelton scored all of his career-high 31 points after halftime, enough to overcome him mistakenly taking a timeout late in overtime and lead Loyola Marymount.

Loyola Marymount (17-9, 7-5 West Coast Conference) had lost 21 straight to Saint Mary’s and trailed 16-0 less than six minutes into this game.

Shelton scored 24 of the Lions’ final 31 points, including a tying layup with two seconds left in regulation. Alex Merkviladze added 15 points for Loyola Marymount, three weeks after it won at then-No. 6 Gonzaga.

Logan Johnson scored a career-high 31 points and Aidan Mahaney had 24 for Saint Mary’s (21-4, 10-1), which had won 12 in a row. The Gaels were coming off a win over then-No. 12 Gonzaga on Saturday.

NO 16 GONZAGA 99, SAN FRANCISCO 81

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Rasir Bolton had 23 points and six assists, Drew Timme scored 21 and Gonzaga beat San Francisco.

Gonzaga (20-5, 9-2 West Coast Conference) extended its streak of seasons with at least 20 wins to 26, bouncing back from last weekend’s overtime loss at No. 15 Saint Mary’s.

Khalil Shabazz led San Francisco (15-12, 4-8) with 25 points and Tyrell Roberts added 16. The Dons have lost 26 straight to Gonzaga.

—

