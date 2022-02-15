ATLANTA (AP)Terquavion Smith scored 18 of his 26 points in the first half and North Carolina State cruised to a 76-61 victory over Georgia Tech on Tuesday night.

Jericole Hellems added 15 points for N.C. State (11-16, 4-12 Atlantic Coast Conference), which ended a six-game losing streak. Cam Hayes had 14 points and Dereon Seabron 11 with 10 rebounds. Smith had six of the Wolfpack’s 11 3-pointers.

Michael Devoe had 18 points to lead Georgia Tech (10-15, 3-11). Rodney Howard added 14 points and Kyle Sturdivant 10.

Smith shot 6 of 8 from the floor and made four 3-pointers in the first half as N.C. State built a 51-25 lead at the break. The Wolfpack shot 59% on 19-of-32 shooting and 8 of 14 from long range.

Smith hit a pair of 3s and Casey Morsell added a layup to open the second half to stretch the led to 30. The Wolfpack finished 42% (26 of 62) shooting overall.

Georgia Tech pulled within 14 points with 1:22 remaining but didn’t get closer.

Georgia Tech hits the road for games at Pittsburgh on Saturday and Syracuse on Monday. N.C. State has a week off before it plays host to Boston College on Feb. 23.

