VERMILLION, S.D. (AP)Tevin Smith scored 20 points as Denver beat South Dakota 75-60 on Thursday night.

Smith was 6 of 10 shooting, including 4 for 5 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Pioneers (12-9, 3-5 Summit League). Marko Lukic shot 5 for 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to add 15 points. Tommy Bruner recorded 13 points and was 4 of 9 shooting (3 for 5 from distance).

Mason Archambault led the Coyotes (8-11, 3-4) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. South Dakota also got 13 points from A.J. Plitzuweit. In addition, Kruz Perrott-Hunt finished with 10 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Denver visits South Dakota State while South Dakota hosts Omaha.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.