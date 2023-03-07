LAS VEGAS (AP)Reserve Jakorie Smith scored 26 points to lead Tarleton past UT Rio Grande Valley 74-70 in a Western Athletic Conference Tournament contest on Tuesday night.

Smith added eight rebounds for the Texans (17-15). Freddy Hicks scored 18 points while shooting 4 for 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free throw line, and added eight rebounds. Shamir Bogues recorded 17 points and shot 7 of 9 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line.

The Vaqueros (15-17) were led by C.J. Jackson, who recorded 17 points. UT Rio Grande Valley also got 14 points from Will Johnston. Justin Johnson also had 13 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.