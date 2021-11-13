Smith’s 3 first-half TDs spark Princeton past Yale, 35-20

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP)Cole Smith threw three touchdown passes in the first half and Princeton knocked off Yale 35-20 on Saturday, and knocking the Bulldogs out of a three-way tie for first place in the Ivy League.

Princeton, Yale and Dartmouth each entered Saturday with 4-1 records in conference play. Princeton and Dartmouth now share the Ivy League lead, with the Big Green holding the tiebreaker after handing the Tigers their first loss last week, 31-7. Princeton plays its season finale Saturday at Penn.

Smith’s third TD pass, a seven-yard strike to Jacob Birmelin, put the Tigers in front for good at 21-17 with :03 left in the first half.

Nolan Grooms and Spencer Alston each ran for second-quarter touchdowns and Jack Bosman kicked a 43-yard field goal that had given Yale a 17-14 lead.

Trey Gray ran 27 yards for a Princeton touchdown to start the third quarter.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51