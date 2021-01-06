Skip to content
George W. Bush and Laura Bush to attend Biden’s swearing-in ceremony, Bush Chief of Staff says
East Texas healthcare workers receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Goodwill of East Texas to receive $300,000 grant from Microsoft to support underserved communities
Tyler man dies in Van Zandt County car rollover
Live Updates: Democrat Warnock wins Senate race; 2nd too early to call
Video
Sports
Tyler & Tyler Legacy boys soccer teams battle to 0-0 tie
Video
Chapel Hill boys hold off Lindale, win 4th straight
Video
A family affair: Tyler’s Cedeno Clark coaches his son Christopher one last season
Video
LeTourneau women’s coach Cassi Rozanski named DIII national coach of week
Pulling double duty: Spring Hill’s Dee Lewis coaches girls & boys basketball teams
Video
Cowboys sign offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore, to multi-year extension
City of Tyler: Upcoming events in January
Video
Kamos Kajun Grill
Video
Roberts & Roberts: “The Ride is on Us” campaign
Video
Mission Partner Services: Coping after the holidays
Video
Spinout offers some last minute stocking stuffer ideas for Christmas
Video
Kamo’s Kajun Grill shares how they got started, about their menu
Video
Tyler & Tyler Legacy boys soccer teams battle to 0-0 tie
Video
Chapel Hill boys hold off Lindale, win 4th straight
Video
A family affair: Tyler’s Cedeno Clark coaches his son Christopher one last season
Video
Could sluggish rollout delay when you receive COVID-19 vaccine?
Tuesday Night Forecast: Rain returns Wednesday, much colder Thursday
Video
City of Tyler: Upcoming events in January
Video
JOB ALERT: Star International needs delivery driver
Video
JOB ALERT: VaTech America in Nacogdoches needs a technician
JOB ALERT: Happy’s Fish House in Tyler needs a hostess
Video
JOB ALERT: Full time sales associate needed at America’s Best
Video
JOB ALERT: 4 Star Cinema in Kilgore is hiring an assistant manager
Video
JOB ALERT: Heritage Land Bank searching for an HR manager
Video
Tyler & Tyler Legacy boys soccer teams battle to 0-0 tie
Video
Funeral service held Tuesday for victims of crash that killed 4, injured 2
Video
East Texas healthcare workers receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Look here to find hundreds of ETX pharmacies, clinics set to receive COVID-19 vaccination doses this week
KETK Rise & Shine CTCU Coffee Mug Giveaway
Video
Enter KETK Pro Football Challenge
Sloan Firm: What Matters to You Matters to Us
Video
Community Calendar
