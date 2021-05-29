Solano, Longoria HR, Webb sharp as Giants beat Dodgers 11-6

LOS ANGELES (AP)Donovan Solano and Evan Longoria homered, Logan Webb pitched five sharp innings and the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-6 on Saturday.

The Giants have won consecutive games at Dodger Stadium, scoring a combined 19 runs, after losing the first four in the season series.

Mike Yastrzemski hit two doubles and Wilmer Flores had three of San Francisco’s 16 hits after being reinstated from the injured list before the game.

Webb (4-3) held the Dodgers to just one hit and one earned run. He struck out seven, walked none and retired the final 11 batters he faced.

”I think the main thing was getting ahead with the changeup and off-speed pitches,” Webb said. ”When I did that, I think it just set up everything else. Obviously, I had some pretty good success doing that, kept it going throughout the game and felt it kept getting better each inning.”

Webb made the start after a short stint on the injured list with a shoulder strain, so his outing was over after just 62 pitches.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler said before the game that he would check in with Webb after each inning to see how he was feeling. The plan was for him to throw no more than 60-70 pitches.

”We were going to be pretty disciplined coming off shoulder injuries with one of our young pitchers we’ll depend on for a long time,” Kapler said. ”It was tempting because it was one of the better performances we look for. A lot of strikes. A lot of changeups. That’s not as important. The pitch mix was good. He threw fastballs and sliders. But really, he executed in the zone and below as well and that was evidenced by the swings and misses.”

Albert Pujols hit his 669th career home run and doubled. He is tied with Babe Ruth for the fourth-most extra-base hits in major league history with 1,356.

Pujols drove in three runs a day after he was robbed of a game-winning homer in the ninth by a stellar catch from Giants left fielder Mike Tauchman.

Cody Bellinger returned to the Dodgers’ lineup after nearly two months on the injured list with a hairline fracture in his left leg. He received a nice ovation from the limited-capacity crowd. He went 0 for 4 with a walk and scored a run.

Max Muncy also homered for Los Angeles.

Julio Urias (7-2) had his worst start of the season and allowed seven runs – six earned – on 11 hits in five innings.

”I was aggressive. I went after the guys. I just don’t think the pitches were as effective as (in) the past,” Urias said through a translator. ”The fastball wasn’t there, and I didn’t really have the other stuff working for me. I stayed aggressive and kept attacking and working as best as I could.”

After making back-to-back errors at second base in the second inning, Solano quickly made up for those miscues. He hit a two-run homer in the third to give the Giants a 5-2 lead.

LONG BALL

Muncy hit a solo home run in the sixth off Scott Kazmir, who pitched in relief. It was Muncy’s 12th homer of the season.

”Muncy has demonstrated to us there aren’t a lot of pitches he can’t hit a home run,” Kapler said. ”When we face him, we have to be on our A game as a staff.”

MEETING ON THE MOUND

After Solano’s two errors, the Giants’ infielders gathered for a meeting on the mound to help Solano get back on track.

”Definitely. It’s baseball. That sort of stuff kind of happens,” Webb said. ”We had that meeting on the mound and said, `Hey Donny, you’ll get another one.’ That just kind of happens.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: Flores (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list.

Dodgers: Bellinger and INF/OF Zach McKinstry (right oblique strain) were reinstated from the IL and both started. … RHP Tony Gonsolin (shoulder) will make one more rehab start and if he reaches about five innings and/or 75 pitches, he could rejoin the Dodgers after that.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Kevin Gausman (5-0, 1.53 ERA) allowed five hits in five innings in his last start, beating Arizona.

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (7-3, 2.94) makes his 50th career start against the Giants. He is 24-13 with a 1.79 ERA and 0.88 WHIP versus San Francisco. Kershaw is tied for the second-most wins in the majors this season.

