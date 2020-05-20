Some college coaches, AD’s want athletes back on campus June 1

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KETK) – The discussions are real.

The SEC and the Big 12 are considering allowing student-athletes to return to their respective universities to take part in voluntary workouts beginning on June 1.

All NCAA member schools are suppressed from any athletic activity until May 31.

Wednesday the NCAA Council will vote on whether or not to extend the moratorium.

By the end of the week, the SEC could decide to give the green light for its schools to get going with workouts on June 1.

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said Tuesday that member schools need to be up and running by mid-July in order to avoid a delay to the start of the season.

Texas A&M A.D. Ross Bjork believes June 1 is the right time for student-athletes to come back, and is confident they would be able to do so safely.

“The guidance that we’re getting is that it will be safe to bring back athletes. It will be safe to operate our facilities. We can really operate in a manner where we can protect our student athletes inside of our facilities more so than we believe being out in the community. Because our state has opened up commercial fitness centers. Our University opened up the campus rec center,” said Bjork.

Big 12 officials will meet next week.

