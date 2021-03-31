Son of the late Michael Johnson named new head men’s basketball coach for Tyler High

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD announced Wednesday morning that Justin Johnson, the son of the late Michael Johnson, has been named the new head coach men’s basketball coach for Tyler High School.

Johnson leaves his position at Tyler Legacy and moves just around Loop 323 to return to his alma mater. He is a 2004 graduate of what was then John Tyler High School.

“I am honored to be named the next boys basketball coach at Tyler High School. Becoming the head coach at my alma mater where I’ve had so many memories makes this moment surreal. I am committed to engaging and empowering our student-athletes to be the best version of themselves on and off the court. We will walk into gyms ready to compete at a high level and confident in every step, knowing we’ve put in the work.” Justin Johnson

Johnson was an East Texas All-Star, a Gatorade Player of the Year, as well as a McDonald’s All-American Nominee.

He played at Tyler Junior College before transferring to the University of Iowa. Johnson would later play in what is now the NBA G League and played internationally in China, Japan, Canada, and Africa.