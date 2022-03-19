Austin FC boss Josh Wolff says that his side will not take the potentially reduced threat of Seattle Sounders lightly when the Concacaf Champions League contenders come to town on Sunday in MLS.

The sophomore expansion side welcome the Washington favourites to Texas with the memories of a chastening defeat last term to a youth-heavy Sounders XI that saw their teenage underdogs snatch a narrow win through Raul Ruidiaz.

With Seattle fresh into the Champions League semi-finals and still chasing Concacaf glory amid a spate of injuries, the visitors are expected to ring the changes, but Wolff insists that the hosts will be prepared for whatever kind of side they line up against.

“I expect Seattle to put a team here that’s going to come in and compete,” he stated. “Brian Schmetzer says it every time – they put a team out to win.”[It’s a] challenging week for them, but these are things they’ve dealt with over many years. So, again, I expect them to put out a very competent, aggressive team and we’ll be ready for them. They’re a team that knows how to grind, they’re a team that knows how to win.

“There’s a reason Seattle is playing in Champions League and performing well. There’s a reason they’re in MLS Cup finals. They’re deep, they’re well-coached and they’re a competitive group. We’ll have our hands full here, but we’ll be prepared, we’ll have our strategy.”

Schmetzer is of a similar mind too as he prepares to plump for youth again, but the Sounders boss says he will not expect anything different from his charges.

“We might see a few wrinkles in how we line up,” he added. “But it’s the same message. We’re not coming to Austin to play a bunch of teenagers because it gets press, we’re coming here to win.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Austin – Sebastian Driussi

The Texas outfit might have stumbled to a first loss of the season against Portland last time out, but much of their attacking nous has come through the creative conduit of the Argentine. His three goals so far this term lead the club rankings for the campaign so far and though he was kept quiet against the Timbers, he’ll be expected to bounce back with a vengeance this weekend.

Seattle Sounders – Cristian Roldan

A veteran performer for the Washington outfit, USMNT international Roldan has not quite fired like he traditionally does so far on the domestic front this season. But his work in steering Fredy Montero around the park in the Champions League is not to be sniffed at, and he may be called upon to truly kickstart the Sounders’ homegrown hopes on Sunday.

KEY OPTA FACTS

The Sounders earned a win and a draw in two meetings with Austin in 2021. The lone goal over the two matches was scored by Raul Ruidiaz in a 1-0 Sounders win in Austin in July.

Austin return home after a 1-0 loss in Portland on Saturday, where they scored five goals in each of their first two matches of the season. Austin have won six of their last seven home matches (L1) including the last four in a row, tied for the longest active home winning streak in MLS (Columbus, including playoffs).

Seattle are winless in five straight away matches (D2 L3), including a 1-0 defeat at Real Salt Lake in their last away outing. The Sounders haven’t lost consecutive away matches since September 2019 with defeats at Colorado and D.C. United.

Despite failing to score against Portland on Saturday, Austin’s 10 goals, which were a record through two matches, is tied for the third-most through three games after Atlanta United in 2017 and Houston in 2016, who each had 11 goals through three games. The most goals scored through four games of a season is 13, set by LAFC in 2020.

All three goals Seattle scored against the Galaxy on Saturday were on set pieces (1 corner, 1 penalty, 1 free kick). Going back to the end of last season, the e Sounders’ last six goals, and seven of their last eight, have come on set-pieces (3 penalties, 3 corners, 1 free kick).