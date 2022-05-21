Colorado Rapids head coach Robin Fraser urged his side to respond from defeat in their last game ahead of a clash at home to Seattle Sounders in MLS.

The Rapids fell to a 2-1 defeat to Sporting Kansas City in their last outing and have won just two of their last six games in all competitions.

Colorado remain in the Western Conference playoff spots on goal difference, but Fraser implored his side to fight back in their next game against the Sounders.

“That was Wednesday, that’s over. All we can do is get over it, I think the emotional part of it is gone, the physical part we are recovering, and tactically we have our game plan,” he said.

“Not much we can do about it now, it is the mentality of this team, the strength is built on the entirety of the team – we have had to make changes in the past and that’s our strength.

“This team has interchangeable pieces and the next person always comes in and does their job, we will put out our team who collectively combine to produce a great effort against a good side.”

The Sounders have won just two away games all season and sit 11th in the West, but coach Brian Schmetzer was left delighted by a 1-0 win over Houston Dynamo last time out.

“We sang Jingle Bells, we had a clean sheet. Nobody’s going to care in September or October how or why we won the game,” Schmetzer said.

“So that is a happy locker room, I’m a happy coach, there’s happy assistant coaches and I think the whole club should be pleased with the result.

“It’s a six-point swing against someone who was ahead of us. It puts us in great shape to end the week on a high. I’m not frustrated at all.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Colorado Rapids – Diego Rubio

Diego Rubio leads the scoring charts for the Rapids this season, having scored six goals in 11 league games.

Seattle Sounders – Raul Ruidiaz

Raul Ruidiaz was the difference against Houston last game, scoring the only goal of the match to carry his side to victory.

KEY OPTA FACTS

·Seattle has won only one of its last five matches against Colorado (D2 L2) after winning 21 of the first 28 meetings (D2 L5). Still, Seattle’s 22 wins over Colorado (including playoffs) are the most by any team against a single opponent since the Sounders joined MLS in 2009.

·The Rapids are unbeaten in 22 straight home regular season matches (W13 D9), tied for the fifth-longest regular season home unbeaten run in league history. They can tie the fourth longest in this match, a 23-match run by the Galaxy in 2014-15.

·With Alex Roldan receiving a red card in Seattle’s 1-0 win over Houston on Wednesday, it ended a streak of 49 consecutive games without a red card for the Sounders. Prior to that streak, the Sounders had never gone more than 30 games in a row without having a player sent off.

·Both the Rapids and Sporting Kansas City had two players sent off in their match on Wednesday, marking the second time in MLS history both teams had multiple players sent off. The Miami Fusion and MetroStars each had two players see red in a meeting in September 2020.

·Raúl Ruidíaz scored the winner in Seattle’s Wednesday victory, his fifth goal over his last five starts in regular season play, dating back to last season. Ruidíaz has scored 52 goals in league play since debuting on July 21, 2018, trailing only Carlos Vela (55) and Josef Martínez (53) for most goals in that span.