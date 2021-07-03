Sounders FC-Rapids Preview

Brian Schmetzer is anticipating a brutal stretch as the Seattle Sounders’ unbeaten start to the 2021 MLS season is put to the test.

The Sounders top the Western Conference after 11 games, one short of a league record to begin a campaign undefeated.

However, injuries and international call-ups have limited Seattle’s squad.

They have not been able to name a full complement of nine substitutes since May 3 against the LA Galaxy, restricted to only six in the reverse fixture against the same side.

That issue is unlikely to improve any time soon, with brothers Alex and Cristian Roldan selected for the Gold Cup.

Ahead of a trip to the Colorado Rapids, Schmetzer acknowledged the need for reinforcements.

“It’s an issue – ask Garth (Lagerwey, general manager) about that,” the coach said. “It’s going to come up.”

Three days after playing the Rapids, the Sounders host the Houston Dynamo.

They then visit Minnesota United and Austin FC and welcome Sporting Kansas City in quick succession.

Schmetzer added: “You have two days of rest until Houston, then you have a little bit of a break and a horrible week. It’s going to affect us.

“We’re going to sign some players.”

Sporting KC are second in the West, although Colorado could also close on Seattle with a win. They sit nine points back but with two games in hand.

The Rapids will have a full capacity crowd back, too, which coach Robin Fraser described as “critically important”.

“We feed off their energy,” he said. “We’ve experienced that (away from home). It’ll be even better to have that atmosphere supporting us and driving us forward.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Colorado Rapids – Keegan Rosenberry

The Rapids do not have a regular goalscorer in attack, but right-back Rosenberry has scored in two of their past three games – including the opener last time out at home against FC Dallas. Rosenberry’s only goal last season came in a November home win against the Sounders.

Seattle Sounders – Will Bruin

Raul Ruidiaz is an automatic starter, while favorite Fredy Montero made an impact from the bench with an assist against the Vancouver Whitecaps. But Seattle could start with three forwards, naming Bruin alongside those two. Bruin is without a goal this season but might prove the perfect foil for the diminutive duo.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The Rapids have won their past two games against the Sounders, both at home, including a 3-1 win at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park last November. The Sounders had won each of the previous seven meetings between the sides (including playoffs).

– Colorado have won five of their past six home games (L1), scoring at least three times in all five wins in that span. The Rapids have scored in 28 consecutive home matches dating back to 2018, the longest active streak in MLS and, including playoffs, the seventh-longest in MLS history.

– The Sounders’ 2-2 draw with Vancouver on Saturday took them to 11 games unbeaten to start the season (W7 D4). They can tie the longest unbeaten start to an MLS season in the post-shootout era as Real Salt Lake in 2014, the Galaxy in 2010 and Kansas City in 2000 all started unbeaten in their first 12 games.

– The Rapids and Sounders are two of three teams who have not conceded a headed goal this season (also New York Red Bulls). Seattle, meanwhile, lead MLS with six headed goals while Colorado have scored three, tied for fifth-most in the league.

– Ruidiaz has scored in each of his past three appearances for the Sounders, the sixth time he has scored in at least three straight games in MLS. He has scored in more than three in a row twice, most recently scoring in four straight appearances between May and July 2019.