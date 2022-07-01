Bob Bradley does not feel his Toronto side are “all the way there” yet, but has backed his team to continue to force themselves forward and grow as they prepare to welcome Champions League holders Seattle Sounders in an MLS clash.

The former USMNT boss took the reins at the club last year after previously spending a lengthy stint in charge of LAFC, but so far has struggled to facilitate widespread change.

There are signs that his team is improving however, and Bradley remains hopeful that they can continue to push onwards.

“We’re improving,” Bradley stated on his team’s overarching prospects. “Are we all the way there? No, so we’ve got to be strong.

“We’re not yet at a point that when we improve a little bit that automatically it takes off. It’s got to be that we continue to improve in all categories.

“Our ability to (find the) right pass, right kind of finish, those kinds of things. We create a lot of moments where we have an opportunity to do better.”

Opposite number Brian Schmetzer meanwhile has been talking up the prospects of Tacoma youth star Stuart Hawkins, whose impressive performances could see him earmarked for a future with the Sounders.

“Stu has a good shot because he’s coachable, he wants to be here, and he wants to be part of this club,” he stated.

“The parents are driving in from Gig Harbor every day to bring him to training. That shows commitment from the family, so I’m appreciative of the parents. He’s a good kid.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Toronto – Jesus Jimenez

It would be unjust to suggest the forward has carried the Canadian outfit this term – but his eight goals is four more than any other team-mate. He has dug them out of a few tricky situations with his ability to find the back of the net.

Seattle – Jordan Morris

Part of a fearsome Sounders attack that hasn’t always sung on the domestic front this term, the forward is still a key operator for the Washington outfit, with five goals from 14 on-target attempts in MLS this term.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– This will be the first meeting between Toronto FC and Seattle since the Sounders won the 2019 MLS Cup Final, 3-1, at home. Seattle has won the last three meetings between the sides, with Toronto’s last victory coming in the 2017 MLS Cup Final.

– Toronto FC’s 2-1 defeat to Columbus on Wednesday marked the 25th consecutive game the Reds have allowed a goal. There have only been six longer regular season stretches without a clean sheet in MLS history, including a 26-match run by the Crew in 2019.

– The Sounders have won only two of their last 11 road matches (D3 L6) dating back to last October including losing three of their last four on the road (W1). Seattle has kept just one clean sheet in its last 15 away matches dating back to last August.

– Alejandro Pozuelo set up six chances for teammates in Wednesday’s loss to Columbus, including providing the assist on Toronto’s lone goal. It was the seventh time Pozuelo has set up six or more shots in a match, no other Toronto player has had more than one such game since Pozuelo joined MLS in 2019.

– Jordan Morris has scored in consecutive regular season matches for the first time since September 2019 after finding the net against Montreal on Wednesday. Morris has scored in more than two straight regular season games just once in his career, scoring in four in a row in April-May 2016.