Sounders-Los Angeles FC Preview

Los Angeles FC coach Bob Bradley suggested both Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi may miss out against the Steal Sounders on Saturday, but that will not change Brian Schmetzer’s approach to the big early season clash.

Two of MLS’ most star-studded teams meet in week two, though LAFC – who beat new franchise Austin FC in their season opener – could be without key attackers Vela and Rossi.

Yet when given this news, Sounders boss Schmetzer shrugged off any suggestion that it would make it easier to prepare for the game.

“I wish I’d have been on that call, I’d have changed my tactics!” Joked Schmetzer.

“Of course we always prepare for our opponent. We’re not always privy and Bob has kept his cards close to his chest, so I’m surprised.

“If they play, fine, if they don’t play, that’s fine too. We still know a little bit about how [Bradley] plays, his style of play whether Vela is on the field or Rossi. They have talented players.

“We’ll prepare as if those players are going to play. If they don’t, we’ll adjust if we need to and make further adjustments at half-time based on what we see.”

Bradley, meanwhile, also focused on the future of star midfielder Eduard Atuesta. He ran the show against Austin, creating two chances and registering a joint team-high four attempts, albeit only one of them hit the target.

Atuesta is out of contract at the end of the season, but Bradley is confident the Colombian will be staying put.

“I believe that they are either close or have finalized an extension for his contract,” Bradley said. “Eduard loves playing here, and obviously, he’s an important player and we have really enjoyed how we work with him every day.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

LAFC – Corey Baird

Winger Corey Baird marked his LAFC debut in style last time out, scoring the opener against Austin, and with Vela and Rossi potentially missing, Seattle will be looking to shut him down.

Seattle Sounders – Josh Atencio

With Nicolas Lodeiro out against Minnesota United, youngster Josh Atencio stepped in to help 2020 runners up Seattle to a 4-0 win. “That kid had a really good game, a fantastic game. I have to give a lot of credit to Josh. He had big shoes to fill,” said Schmetzer.

KEY OPTA FACTS

•The Sounders have lost all three of their regular season visits to Banc of California Stadium.Seattle were outscored 8-2 in those matches, but scored three goals in their most important match at LAFC, a 3-1 win in the 2019 Western Conference Final.

•LAFC have won the opening match in each of their four MLS seasons, joining Vancouver Whitecaps as the only teams in league history to do so.

•The Sounders’ 4-0 win over Minnesota made them the 11th team in MLS history to win their opening match by four goals (no team has won its opener by more).

•Baird became the third player to score on his debut with LAFC. Rossi scored in the club’s first-ever match and Bradley Wright-Phillips scored on his bow in 2020.

•Only former LA Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic (nine goals) has scored more against Los Angeles FC than Nicolas Lodeiro and Raul Ruidiaz (five goals each).