Sounders-Timbers Preview

Two of MLS’s western powerhouses meet on Sunday, as Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders renew their fierce rivalry.

Seattle and Portland have been regular contenders for the MLS Cup title over the last decade. The Timbers have made two appearances in the final, winning in 2015, while the Sounders’ two titles came in 2016 and 2019, with Schmetzer’s team finishing runners up in 2017 and 2020.

Portland won last year’s MLS Is Back Tournament, though head into this meeting on the back of a CONCACAF Champions League exit at the hands of Club America, and have just one win from three MLS games.

Seattle on the other hand are unbeaten, sitting second in the Western Conference, and Schmetzer promised a full-throttle approach.

“We’re going to go after them right from the kick-off. That’s our gameplan,” he said.

“The message is that I don’t care. They played Champions League, a hangover, whatever. I think this could be the best thing for Portland because they’re coming back to the league and who do they play first? Well it’s their arch rivals.

“They’re going to have fans in the building, they’re going to get pumped up. It starts with a rivalry game, there have been some good games over the years, but there’s been some alley fights as well. We’re preparing for either one.”

Giovanni Savarese, meanwhile, hopes Portland will be buoyed by their Champions League adventure.

He said: “Having tasted the Champions League, we want to be back, that is our motivation, to turn the page and concentrate on the MLS season.

“Now we have to play our rivals, these matches are always great, I’m happy that we play them right now, coming out of the CCL. We need to put that behind us and what better game than Seattle to concentrate on what is coming now, in front of us.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Portland Timbers – Diego Valeri

Including playoff meetings, Diego Valeri has assisted 11 goals against the Sounders. The only player to record more assists against a single opponent since 2010 is Landon Donovan against Chivas USA (12).

Seattle Sounders – Raul Ruidiaz

Raul Ruidiaz has a habit of scoring against Portland, and thrives on the rivalry. Since his MLS debut in 2018, he has scored seven goals across his meetings with the Timbers.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The Timbers won the last meeting between the sides at Providence Park, which was a 1-0 victory in September 2020.

– However, that win marked just the third clean sheet Portland had kept against the Sounders in MLS play, all of them in 1-0 wins. Portland have used an MLS-high 21 starters this season. Of the 24 teams that have played three games, they the only team that does not have at least one player that has played 270 minutes.

– Seattle’s +7 goal difference through three matches is tied for third-best at this stage of a season. Only Atlanta United in 2017 and the Fire in 1999 (both +8) were better.

– Only Los Angeles FC’s Carlos Vela (eight vs. LA Galaxy) has scored more goals against a single opponent than Ruidiaz against Portland (seven) since July 2018.