Sources: Jason Kidd set to become Mavs next head coach

HOUSTON, TX – NOVEMBER 29: Jason Kidd of the Brooklyn Nets watches a play against the Houston Rockets during the game at Toyota Center on November 29, 2013 in Houston. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

DALLAS (KETK) – According to our sister station NBC DFW, Jason Kidd will be the next head coach of the Dallas Mavericks.

Sources also confirmed that Nike executive Nico Harrison will be hired as the president of basketball operations.

This comes after longtime head coach Rick Carlisle stepped down June 17 and former general manager and president of basketball operations Donnie Nelson parted ways on June 16.

Kidd formerly played with the Mavericks and was part of their 2011 title team. He has been a head coach for five years.

He became the leader of a team for the first time with the Brooklyn Nets in 2013-2014.

Then, he spent four seasons as head coach for the Milwaukee Bucks until 2018.