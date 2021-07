Texas Rangers’ Joey Gallo gestures as he crosses home plate on a home run during the first inning of the team’s spring training baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

(KETK) – Sources have confirmed to multiple media outlets that the Texas Rangers are set to trade Joey Gallo to the New York Yankees.

ESPN and MLB.com both received confirmation that the Yankees intend to make a deal for Gallo ahead of Friday’s trade deadline.

Gallo was scrapped from the Rangers’ lineup for Wednesday night’s game against the Diamondbacks.

He has spent all seven of his major league seasons so far in Texas.