South Alabama tops Louisiana-Lafayette 77-70

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP)Charles Manning Jr. had 20 points as South Alabama topped Louisiana-Lafayette 77-70 on Thursday night.

Javon Franklin had 14 points for South Alabama (13-5, 3-2 Sun Belt Conference). Kayo Goncalves added 13 points. Jay Jay Chandler had 11 points.

South Alabama totaled 20 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Jordan Brown had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (8-8, 3-3). Theo Akwuba added 12 points and nine rebounds. Dou Gueye had nine rebounds.

