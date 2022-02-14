High-flying swing man Keyshawn Bryant thinks South Carolina is a dangerous team, especially with him on the hardwood.

Bryant and the Gamecocks travel west for Tuesday’s game at Ole Miss, their only regular-season matchup against the Rebels in Southeastern Conference regular-season play.

Ole Miss (12-13, 3-9 SEC) has won three straight against the Gamecocks (14-10, 5-7).

Bryant said the recent resurgence in his game is due to avoiding fouls.

In South Carolina’s 80-68 win at Georgia on Saturday, Bryant played 26 minutes and produced a team-high 22 points, plus six rebounds and two blocked shots in his second straight strong performance. Bryant tallied 18 points and snared a career-high 14 rebounds in the Gamecocks’ home loss to No. 5 Kentucky last week.

“I feel like I can shoot (from 3-point range) pretty good, but I haven’t been able to stay in the game because of foul troubles,” said Bryant, who has missed just once in his past five tries from long range.

“I think we can be very dangerous, especially when we’re clamping up on defense and getting out in transition.”

South Carolina lost to the Rebels 76-59 last March in a second-round SEC tourney game in Nashville. Its last victory in the all-time series was a 79-64 win at home on Feb. 19, 2019.

In its road contest at Missouri on Saturday night, the Rebels fell behind by 20 early in the second half but rallied to within four.

However, a Tigers’ 21-2 run led to a 74-68 win, marking the Rebels’ third defeat in a row.

“We showed a lot of toughness at the end,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “We tried to settle on five guys that could make stops, but our bigs just really struggled guarding smaller guys. I really think our team had a chance to win.”

Matthew Murrell led Ole Miss in scoring with 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting, and Jarkel Joiner posted 13. Luis Rodriguez tallied 12 points and 10 rebounds in his fourth career double-double.

