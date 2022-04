JOB ALERT: Express Employment Professionals in Arp …

TJC Apache cheer team hosts show-off as they gear …

“Oh, my god. He’s about to shoot the school”: Student …

Brush pile fire spreads to house in Rusk County

Alba-Golden ISD to name high school principal as …

1 killed, 10 injured in shooting at Dallas concert

Nacogdoches County organizations help with disaster …

An answer to the loud boom?

3D-printed beak saves great hornbill at ZooTampa

‘Bizarre’ officer impersonation case centers around …

Do you know this driver? Austin cyclist hit by car …