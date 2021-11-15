South Carolina Upstate beats St. Andrews Presbyterian 96-43

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Bryson Mozone posted 18 points as South Carolina Upstate easily beat St. Andrews Presbyterian 96-43 on Monday night.

Dalvin White had 12 points for South Carolina Upstate (1-2). Cartier Jernigan and Jatayveous Watson each had seven rebounds.

Seth Smith had 10 points for the Knights.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51