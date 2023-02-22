CLINTON, S.C. (AP)Justin Bailey had 14 points and South Carolina Upstate beat Presbyterian 59-57 on Wednesday night for the 16th straight loss for the Blue Hose.

Bailey also had three steals for the Spartans (14-14, 9-8 Big South Conference). Jordan Gainey scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Trae Broadnax shot 3 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Trevon Reddish led the Blue Hose (5-25, 1-16) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and eight rebounds. Jalen Forrest added 10 points for Presbyterian. In addition, Crosby James finished with nine points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.