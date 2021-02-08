South Carolina Upstate tops Gardner-Webb 77-69

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)Tommy Bruner posted 19 points as South Carolina Upstate defeated Gardner-Webb 77-69 on Monday.

Nevin Zink had 12 points for South Carolina Upstate (4-13, 4-7 Big South Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Everette Hammond added 11 points.

D’Maurian Williams had 17 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (8-12, 7-8). Jaheam Cornwall added 17 points and Jordan Sears had 12 points.

