VERMILLION, S.D. (AP)Paul Bruns’ 16 points helped South Dakota defeat Dakota State 82-64 on Saturday night.

Bruns was 7 of 13 shooting for the Coyotes (2-1). A.J. Plitzuweit shot 5 for 9, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 16 points. Kruz Perrott-Hunt was 4 of 16 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Deshawn Kelly finished with 25 points for the Trojans (0-1). Sam Muller added 19 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for Dakota State.

South Dakota visits Mississippi State in its next matchup on Thursday.

