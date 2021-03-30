South Dakota State at North Dakota State postponed

(Stats Perform) – Saturday’s highly anticipated South Dakota State at North Dakota State game was postponed on Tuesday to April 17 due to positive COVID-19 test results and subsequent contact tracing in NDSU’s Tier 1 personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff.

It marks North Dakota State’s second consecutive schedule change. The three-time defending FCS champion’s game at South Dakota this past Saturday was canceled just hours before kickoff following the first positive test result within the program.

NDSU (5-1), ranked second in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, and fourth-ranked South Dakota State are both 4-1 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference and part of a four-way tie for first place with Missouri State and North Dakota. The Bison have won at least a share of nine straight conference titles.

South Dakota State didn’t play last week after its scheduled opponent, Illinois State, opted out of playing the remainder of its schedule.

SDSU is the only program to beat NDSU more than once since the Bison’s first of eight FCS championship seasons in 2011.