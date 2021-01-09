South Florida beats East Carolina 69-63

The Boston Celtics expect their unplanned weeklong hiatus because of coronavirus-related issues to end Friday, when they’re scheduled to play host to the Orlando Magic.

Celtics general manager Danny Ainge, in a radio interview Thursday, said “it looks like we’re moving in the right direction.” Boston had three games that would have been played between Sunday and Wednesday postponed because some players were positive and others were ruled out because contact tracing showed that they could have been exposed to the virus.